GTA Online Double Money this week: Diamond Casino Adversary Mode, Gerald's Contact Missions

In order to get a good sense of how to progress faster in GTA Online, one must only look at the weekly update every Thursday.

Each week, certain missions, activities or game modes will yield better payouts and rewards than usual. This essentially means that players will be able to get more out of GTA Online than usual when playing certain match types or doing certain activities.

Without a structure, GTA Online can feel very overwhelming as there are a lot of things to do in the game.

The weekly update, therefore, gives players the option to make more Cash and RP and level up faster in GTA Online.

GTA Online Double Money this week

1) Diamond Casino Adversary Series

The Adversary Mode in GTA Online simply refers to the standard Deathmatch-style of matches that players would see in games like Call of Duty. This particular series of Adversary Modes takes place inside of the Diamond Casino, making for an extremely claustrophobic as well as a cover-rich environment.

Players can select Jobs and then Adversary Mode from the Online menu to enter matchmaking with other players in GTA Online and play this match type in the game.

Advertisement

2) Running Back Remix

The GTA Online description of Running Back Remix reads:

"This is the long awaited sequel to the Little Panto that Dared to Dream Big. The objective is the same: the runner in the pocket-sized hatchback either reaches the end zone, or gets some serious whiplash in the attempt. Only this time, you and your team have got nothing but a squadron of Tezeracts and a specially engineered tunnel of death between you and that precious touchdown. Hut-hut."

This mode is essentially football but with cars and makes for an extremely fun time in the game.

3) Gerald's Contact Missions

Advertisement

If players are new to GTA Online, then this is the best week to rank up quickly and get some dough in the bank.

Gerald's Contact Missions are unlocked early on and with this week's bonus Cash and RP, levelling up for new players has just gotten easier and faster.