GTA Online Double and Triple Money this week: MC Business, Target Assault

GTA Online likes to keep players on their toes by constantly switching up things so as to reward them for playing the game on a weekly basis.

One of the ways through which Rockstar Games incentivize their players to try out different game modes is through the Weekly Updates every Thursday.

Every week, certain game modes are picked out as the ones that will offer double Cash and RP. This incentivizes GTA Online players to grind in that particular game mode to make the most out of their time.

This week in GTA Online, players can earn more money out of the MC Business as well as Target Assault Races.

How to get started with MC Business and Target Assault jobs in GTA Online?

MC Business- The Open Road: Double Money and RP

For players who do not own an MC Business in GTA Online, the process to do so is fairly simple. The MC Business is one of the best ways to make money in the game, and it does not require a lot of money to get started with.

Buy a Clubhouse from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Access the Laptop in the Clubhouse with "The Open Road" logo on it.

After you are introduced to the network by "Long John Teabag" when first logging into the clubhouse laptop, five different types of business will be available to purchase, with four location options to pick from for each type.

Document Forgery Office

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Weed Farm

Methamphetamine Lab

Cocaine Lockup

The location of each business determines the location and difficulty of the sales, with the cheaper businesses located outside the Los Santos city limits in both Los Santos County and Blaine County.

Cross-border deliveries from the city to the countryside or vice versa will attract a 50% premium on the price achieved at the time of sale.

Target Assault- Triple Money and RP

To participate in a Target Assault Race, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Pause Menu. Select "Online". Select "Jobs". Select "Rockstar Created" > Races > Target Assault.

Alternatively, players can also drive to the race on the map, indicated by a blip on the map in GTA Online.