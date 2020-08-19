GTA Online: Fastest cars in August 2020 after the Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online has one of the most impressive collections of vehicles in any game. Ranging from devastatingly fast super-cars to Korean-era fighter jets, the game does not leave much to be desired in terms of the number of vehicles available at the player's disposal.

However, Rockstar Games have recently brought even more vehicles to the game with the Los Santos Summer Special update, adding to what is already a massive database of cars.

In this article, we take a look at the fastest cars in GTA Online, and whether the cars added in the Los Santos Summer Special update have changed things up in the order or not.

These are the fastest cars in GTA Online as of August 2020.

Top 3 fastest cars in GTA Online as of August 2020

3) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight (Image Credits: GTA Wiki Fandom)

Price: $1,795,000

Top Speed: 131.75 mp/h (212.03 km/h)

The Principe Deveste Eight is one of the most visually impressive cars in the game. Added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update, the Principe Deveste Eight is an absolute marvel of automobile engineering (or game development).

In addition to being blisteringly quick on straights, the car is surprisingly responsive and quick around corners. The vehicle has impressive handling stats, which makes it an easy choice for the player to buy.

The Principe Deveste Eight stats (Image Credits: GTA Base)

2) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 stats (Image Credits: GTA Wiki Fandom)

Price: $1,135,000

Top Speed: 132.50 mp/h (213.24 km/h)

Much like other vehicles in GTA Online, the Pfister 811 borrows heavily from real-life vehicles and lives up to its real-life counterparts quite well. The 811 has extremely impressive acceleration and top speed.

What gives it the edge over the Principe Deveste Eight is its superior braking, which enables the player to maintain speeds through corners and turns. The Pfister 811, therefore, proves that moving quickly through straights isn't the only requirement of a fast car.

The Pfister 811 (Image Credits: GTA Base)

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah (Image Credits: GTA Wiki Fandom)

Price: $1,420,000

Top Speed: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

The Ocelot Pariah, even after the numerous cars added in the game following its addition in GTA Online, remains the fastest car in the game. The car is capable of reaching extremely fast top speeds on straights.

However, it isn't the easiest car to handle at high speeds and players will often end up losing the rear and spinning out of control or simply not be able to turn properly in a corner.

The car might be blisteringly quick but it isn't the best car in terms of utility. However, it still remains the fastest car in GTA Online by quite a margin.