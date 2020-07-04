GTA Online: Full list of Independence Week discounts on cars and items

Rockstar Games is offering GTA Online players a series of discounts this week.

From vehicles to purchasable properties, players can easily get these items at a cheap price.

Enjoy GTA Online this week with special discounts (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

GTA Online players can rejoice this week as Rockstar Games is offering phenomenal discounts and bonuses to celebrate America's Independence Day.

Players have the opportunity to procure a series of items at great discounts in this week’s Business Battles. The time limit announced by Rockstar Games is between 2nd July 2020 and 8th July 2020.

Independence Week Special discounts on cars and items in GTA Online

Here is a list of all the rewards and discounts that you can get in GTA Online this week!

1. Missile Base Series

Play the different modes of the Missile Base Series to get Double GTA dollars and RPs.

2. Mammoth Avenger

A Mammoth Avenger (ImageCourtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

You can get a discount of 60% if you decide to buy and customise the weaponised plane, Mammoth Avenger.

3. Normal Vehicles

There are a lot of vehicles which you can get for half the price in GTA Online this week. These are:

All Yachts

Mammoth Thruster

HVY APC

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Mammoth Tula

RM-10 Bombushka

V-65 Molotok

Principe Deveste Eight

Emperor ETR1

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Buckingham Luxor

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Buckingham Swift

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

4. Independence Day items

Get the firework ammo to celebrate America's Independence Day in style (Image Courtesy: GameSpot)

Here are the exclusive items that you can acquire at a discount of 50% on this special occasion:

Liberator Monster Truck

Sovereign motorcycle

Musket

Firework Launcher

Vehicle Horns

Tire/Parachute Smoke

Face Paints

Clothing

MOC Liveries

Mk II Weapon Livery

Haircuts

Masks

Firework Ammo

USA Parachute Bag

5. Purchasable properties

This is the best time to purchase bunkers, hangars and other facilities in GTA Online as you can get a whopping 70% discount if you decide to buy them.

6. Twitch Prime Benefits

During this period, you can get 200000 GTA dollars for free if you play GTA Online. You just have to make sure that your Twitch Prime account has been linked to your Social Club account.