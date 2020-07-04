GTA Online: Full list of Independence Week discounts on cars and items
- Rockstar Games is offering GTA Online players a series of discounts this week.
- From vehicles to purchasable properties, players can easily get these items at a cheap price.
GTA Online players can rejoice this week as Rockstar Games is offering phenomenal discounts and bonuses to celebrate America's Independence Day.
Players have the opportunity to procure a series of items at great discounts in this week’s Business Battles. The time limit announced by Rockstar Games is between 2nd July 2020 and 8th July 2020.
Independence Week Special discounts on cars and items in GTA Online
Here is a list of all the rewards and discounts that you can get in GTA Online this week!
1. Missile Base Series
Play the different modes of the Missile Base Series to get Double GTA dollars and RPs.
2. Mammoth Avenger
You can get a discount of 60% if you decide to buy and customise the weaponised plane, Mammoth Avenger.
3. Normal Vehicles
There are a lot of vehicles which you can get for half the price in GTA Online this week. These are:
- All Yachts
- Mammoth Thruster
- HVY APC
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II
- Mammoth Tula
- RM-10 Bombushka
- V-65 Molotok
- Principe Deveste Eight
- Emperor ETR1
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Buckingham Luxor
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe
- Buckingham Swift
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe
4. Independence Day items
Here are the exclusive items that you can acquire at a discount of 50% on this special occasion:
- Liberator Monster Truck
- Sovereign motorcycle
- Musket
- Firework Launcher
- Vehicle Horns
- Tire/Parachute Smoke
- Face Paints
- Clothing
- MOC Liveries
- Mk II Weapon Livery
- Haircuts
- Masks
- Firework Ammo
- USA Parachute Bag
5. Purchasable properties
This is the best time to purchase bunkers, hangars and other facilities in GTA Online as you can get a whopping 70% discount if you decide to buy them.
6. Twitch Prime Benefits
During this period, you can get 200000 GTA dollars for free if you play GTA Online. You just have to make sure that your Twitch Prime account has been linked to your Social Club account.Published 04 Jul 2020, 13:44 IST