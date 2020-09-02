GTA Online: How to get a jetpack

GTA Online is wall-to-wall craziness at its peak. The game is at its chaotic best in every match type. Freemode, however, is an altogether different beast, with multiple players going around the map dropping bombs at will for no apparent reason.

It can honestly be a daunting task to approach other players in Freemode, especially when you know they're ready to rifle you at any given moment. So, what is the perfect way to avoid being shot while also having a positional advantage over other players in GTA Online? A jetpack, of course.

The use of a jetpack is a tried and tested method in the GTA universe to escape any unwanted situation while also maintaining offensive capabilities. Jetpacks were first introduced in GTA San Andreas and made their way over to Online in the Doomsday Heist update.

GTA Online: How to get the Thruster jetpack?

A description in Warstock Cache & Carry reads:

"Since the dawn of time mankind has looked to the skies and longed for a way to hover there, totally exposed, deafened by an unstable mixture of jet fuel and naked flame, idly strafing the rush hour traffic. Well now that dream has thrust its way, crotch first, into reality. So what are you waiting for?"

It adds:

"Please note: This vehicle must be stored in a personal facility and can be modified at the Facility Vehicle Workshop."

The Thruster is a jetpack that can be bought from the Warstock Cache and Carry Website in GTA Online for $3,657,500.

However, it can also be bought for $2,750,000 in case players have the Trade Price unlocked. Players can only store the Thruster in a Facility Property, which means players will need to own a Facility before they can buy a Thruster.

The Thruster might be one of the most exorbitant purchases in the game, which is why players must really weigh how much they need a jetpack in their arsenal.