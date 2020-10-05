GTA Online: How to do Gunrunning missions

GTA Online is one of the most rewarding online multiplayer experiences currently available on the market.

If the player chooses, they can spend hours upon hours in GTA Online's Freemode, simply going around sticking up stores with their friends. While that is a viable option, players will also be rewarded for investing their hard-earned GTA dollars into a business.

GTA Online gives plenty of options in terms of the kind of business players want to get into. From being able to own and run your own Nightclub to having a Bunker and becoming an arms dealer in the Gunrunning business, GTA Online is the ultimate crime simulator.

With that in mind, here is a brief guide on how to go about completing Gunrunning missions and running a successful operation.

How to do Gunrunning missions in GTA Online

The Gunrunning business essentially involves stocking up a considerable amount of supplies and then selling off the supplies to earn a profit. In order to begin Gunrunning, players must own a Bunker, which is a pretty expensive piece of property to buy.

To buy a Bunker, simply visit the "Maze Bank Foreclosures" website on the in-game phone, buy a Bunker and customise it to your liking. The more customisation options the player selects, the more expensive the property will be.

Before players can begin Gunrunning missions in GTA Online, they must complete set-up missions in order to set up their Bunker in the game.

To begin Gunrunning missions, follow these steps:

1. Inside of the Bunker, the mini-map will show a laptop in the Research area.

2. Go to the laptop and log in.

3. The Bunker Management screen will guide you regarding the missions you need to complete to resupply your Bunker with stock to sell off.

Players can then complete supply missions in order to have enough stock in their Bunker to sell. The player can hold upto 100 stock in the Bunker in GTA Online, which takes about 2 hours to sell off completely.

Additionally, players can fund research for weapons and vehicle upgrades, which is always a huge plus in GTA Online. Furthermore, they can also purchase an MOC, which is a massive asset in the game.