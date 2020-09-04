GTA Online: How to make a crew

GTA Online can be quite a fun game experience when playing Solo but it is infinitely more fun when playing with friends. Playing with friends adds a whole new dimension to GTA Online.

Rockstar Games, in a bid to encourage players to play together, introduced Crews as part of the Rockstar Social Club all the way back in Max Payne 3's multiplayer. Players could form their own Crew, complete with Custom logos, tags and colours.

These Crews would then be imported over to GTA Online, which was appreciated by the community. Crews are a great way to show allegiance when playing in lobbies with other Crews or players.

The initials of the Crew appear next to the player's name while playing GTA Online. Players can even request to join a different Crew if they so wished.

How to make a Crew in GTA Online

In order to create a crew, players will need a Rockstar Social Club account, which they would already have as it is required to play GTA Online.

Players can log in using their credentials from PSN or Xbox Live account. To start making a crew, head on over to Rockstar Social Club on your browser or in the Rockstar Games Launcher.

1) Once logged in, select "Crews" from the menu bar above.

2) Players will then have the option to 'Join a Crew' or 'Create a Crew'.

Create a Crew

3) Begin creating a crew by selecting the option.

4) From there, players can then customise the crew's logo and decide the crew's hierarchy, motto, and just about everything else.

Customisation options

After creating the Crew, players can then invite their friends to join it and begin playing the game in the Crew. Crew-specific actions can be made available in GTA Online.