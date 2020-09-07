GTA Online rewards the craftiest of players, especially the ones with the know-how and the determination to grind and hustle their way to the top. Players can choose to stick to doing missions and play other match types to gain RP and Cash. However, there is a myriad of ways to go about doing the same.

One such way to make a quick buck in GTA Online is by selling cars, especially the ones that were purchased by the player as well as ones that were stolen off the street. There is a limit to the number of cars a player can sell per day in GTA Online, but sometimes one good sell is all it takes to give the player that extra push.

Selling cars is extremely simple, and different kinds of cars payout differently. Obviously, the player won't be able to recover the full cost of the cars that they purchased. However, it is still usually a good chunk of change.

GTA Online: How to sell cars in the game?

Note: The player will not be able to sell certain cars in the game. Supercars, unless purchased, cannot be sold by the player. Hence, it is best to avoid stealing and selling supercars off the street.

To sell a car in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Steal a valuable car off the street. Drive it down to Los Santos Customs. Select the "Sell Car" option from the submenu in the shop. The resell value of the car will net you a good profit as the player hasn't actually bought the car in the first place.

It is advised to keep a break between selling the cars, as shops will stop taking in your cars after a certain point if the player visits them too quickly and frequently.