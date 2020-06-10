GTA Online: How to obtain a flying tank in the game?

Players can use a Cargobob to build a flying tank that holds the military machine in the air in GTA Online.

However, there are a lot of other vehicles players can use to cause mayhem which is easier to control than the tank.

GTA Online players have come up with a strange new way of attaching a tank to the helicopter 'Cargobob' without plunging to death. Here's how you can get this done.

With Los Santos being so big and free, there are plenty of resources available to GTA Online players to come up with innovative ideas for crazy vehicles, custom game modes and much more.

Over the years, many of these strange ideas have been centered on the helicopter Cargobob and its hook which allows players to pick up cars. You can easily pick up somebody and drop them in the ocean, or drop a car on top of others to form a crazy vehicle.

But it's a new concept from Reddit user RiceWafflezzz that has become quite popular using which, players can use a Cargobob to build a flying tank that holds the military machine in the air longer than usual.

Here's how you can obtain a flying tank in GTA Online

The Redditor noted that if you're teaming up with someone who's willing to go into passive mode in GTA and fly the Cargobob around for you, the game will keep the tank attached to the helicopter as if the hook is a giant magnet. That will allow the tank to fly before an enemy player destroys it.

The steps for acquiring new tank includes-

· Find a Khanjali Tank or Rhino. · Put on a Cargobob. · Have someone fly you the Cargobob and hook the tank on. · Enable the Cargobob pilot to enter passive mode with attached tank. · You now have a flying tank which cannot crash unless someone else damages it.

As we all know, there are a lot of other vehicles players can use to cause mayhem in GTA which are easier to control than the tank. Aiming your targets correctly when attached to the Cargobob might be a bit of a nightmare for players though.

However, if you are someone who does not take GTA Online seriously and wants to have fun with your friends, you can try it for sure. You can end up picking up some kills and giving yourself a memorable experience.