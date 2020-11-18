On the surface, GTA Online might appear as a sort of casual online experience where the player can just cause mayhem with little to no competitiveness in the lobbies. However, that is completely different from what the case really is in GTA Online, as the game can get quite competitive pretty quickly.

The game also has a variety of gameplay modes. From straight-up combat to Stunt Races, there is something for everyone in GTA Online, and it will test the player's skill in different areas.

Races can get pretty intense in the game as each player will use various tricks in the book to get an edge over the rest of the field. Ramming into other players to push them off-track is old news as players will use craftier maneuvers during the game.

One such trick is the "Turbo Start," which is essentially getting the most out of the car during the Race's start.

GTA Online: How to do turbo starts?

It might sound like players must use a boost or an equivalent to make use of the turbo start. However, players need to only time the acceleration to get a jump. Essentially, the player should time the acceleration button perfectly in order for the car to jump into action without doing a burnout that actually slows the car down.

Doing 5 turbo starts in a race will unlock the Wine Red color in car customization. Here is how you can do a turbo start in GTA Online:

Do not press the Accelerator button during the countdown to the race start. As soon as it says, "Go!" press the accelerator button. The car will jump into action and begin to pull away from the rest of the field.

However, that is extremely tricky to time so it requires a bit of practice to get just right.