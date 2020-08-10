GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update: Early Patch Notes

GTA Online has been one of the best examples of the "games as a service" model that publishers have attempted with games like Destiny and is a completely different beast than it was at launch.

GTA Online has a sizeable player base and also attracts new players with its regular content updates. However, the last update was in December of 2019, and this has resulted in many fans being extremely vocal about their displeasure regarding Rockstar Games' lack of support for the game.

However, Rockstar Games recently announced that they will be introducing 2 major updates to the game in the year 2020, the first of which has been announced for 11th of August and is called the "Los Santos Summer Special".

The update will include a lot of bug fixes and regular performance improvements and will also bring in some additions to the GTA Online experience.

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special: Early Patch Notes

The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th.



Featuring tense new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht, new Open Wheel Races, a fleet of new vehicles and much more. Summer in Los Santos has something for everyone. https://t.co/ibTMFb2gvg pic.twitter.com/QPpmDHHaAI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2020

1) Super Yacht Missions

The Galaxy Super Yacht was little more than a cosmetic luxury and it served some utility but was overall just a symbol of excess in GTA Online. However, the new update will see the Super Yacht become available as a base for missions in the high seas.

As per the Rockstar Newswire:

"Galaxy Super Yacht owners will be able to engage in an all-new series of missions, either alone or with up to three shipmates. Everything from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks on the high seas, there’s action for sailors of all stripes."

2) Diamond Casino Adversary Mode

The Diamond Casino will play host to more chaos and destruction as the newest setting for a brand-new Adversary Mode. The game modes form a traditional team deathmatch-style that players enjoy a lot.

The Diamond Casino offers plenty of interesting variations on the standard map and is likely to be well-received by fans.

3) Open-Wheel Race Creator

One of the most exciting additions to the game will come in the form of the Open-Wheel Race Creator that allows players to construct their very own street circuits for Races.

This will, no doubt, result in some of the most outrageous and creative moments of racing in GTA Online.

4) New Vehicles

Rockstar Games have confirmed that GTA Online will be receiving new vehicles, and players are excited at the prospect of getting their hands on the latest cars to come out in the update.