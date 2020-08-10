GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update: Release date, probable time and more

GTA Online is an ever-evolving gaming experience that has continued to change radically since its launch. Players who haven't been playing the game for a while will be met with shock once they get back into GTA Online.

A lot has changed since GTA Online's launch, and there is an overwhelming number of things that the player can do in the game. Each significant update has added something new to the game to keep the player base engaged, and also to attract new players.

The game had been due an update from Rockstar Games for a long time, with the last significant update coming in the form of the Diamond Casino Heist way back in December of 2019. Fans had subsequently been extremely critical of the developers for their lack of support on their biggest money-maker.

GTA Online has received a lot of criticism from the fanbase but none are directed at the game's quality but rather at the perceived notion that Rockstar Games are milking GTA Online.

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update

Recently, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA Online will be receiving an update on the 11th of August. The time of the update hasn't been confirmed by the developers but if previous updates like the Diamond Casino Heist are considered, then the update should be up at around 10 AM BST on August 11.

A tweet from Rockstar Games reads:

"The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th. Featuring tense new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht, new Open Wheel Races, a fleet of new vehicles and much more. Summer in Los Santos has something for everyone."

The update will see a lot of new additions from Rockstar Games, with the player base particularly excited about the new fleet of cars. There is already a tonne of vehicles in GTA Online but many argue that there can never be enough cool cars in a game.

The Super Yacht can now also be used as a base for missions, most likely to be missions and races at sea.