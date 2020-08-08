GTA Online Los Santos Summer update on August 11: Super Yacht, new vehicles and more

GTA Online had been due a major update since the last one was the Diamond Casino Heist all the way back in December of 2019.

The player base had been relatively patient but they have been demanding nonetheless. Their patience has now been rewarded with a significant update, which is the first of two planned for this year.

GTA Online is slated to receive two major updates this year, with the latter being significantly larger in comparison. The Los Santos Summer update looks set to give GTA Online players a whole new set of missions from the Super Yacht, as well as new Vehicles and Races.

In addition to this, players will also be able to create their own Open Wheel Races using the new Open Wheel Race Creator.

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update: What's new?

The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th.



Featuring tense new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht, new Open Wheel Races, a fleet of new vehicles and much more. Summer in Los Santos has something for everyone. https://t.co/ibTMFb2gvg pic.twitter.com/QPpmDHHaAI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2020

The GTA Online experience has been extremely expansive and has evolved in a major way since its launch. The game has received tonnes of significant updates, and Los Santos Summer Special looks to add some exciting new elements to the game.

Super Yacht

(Image Credits: Rockstar Newswire)

The biggest eye-catching element of the update comes in the form of the Super Yacht that players will be able to buy and use as a base for new missions and other adventures.

Here's a description of the Super Yacht on the Rockstar Newswire:

"Galaxy Super Yacht owners will be able to engage in an all-new series of missions, either alone or with up to three shipmates. Everything from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks on the high seas, there’s action for sailors of all stripes."

New Adversary Modes in The Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online

(Image Credits: rockstar newswire)

The Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online will be home to more chaos, destruction and good old combat with a couple of new Adversary Modes looking to trash the place up.

Here's a description of the new Adversary modes in the Rockstar Newswire:

"The Diamond Casino & Resort will also see a range of Adversary Modes taking place on the premises."

New Vehicles and Open-Wheel Race Creator

(image credits: rockstar newswire)

GTA Online already has a large, expansive collection of vehicles that players can buy from automobile websites, but players can never have enough. A whole new fleet of vehicles will be added to the game, including new Open-Wheel racers.

In addition to the vehicles, players will also be able to create their own street circuits using the Open Wheel Race Creator. This is exciting news for fans of motorsport as they will be able to create their ultimate street circuit to race their friends on and assert dominance.