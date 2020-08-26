GTA Online Money generator: Illegal apps that are leading to account bans

GTA Online gives the player multiple opportunities to make the most amount of RP and Cash in the shortest amount of time. The craftiest of players in GTA Online are able to figure out what exactly to invest in to make progress in the game.

Completing various Heists and Missions, along with several match types that can offer lots of Cash and RP, is a must to get ahead in GTA Online. The grind is always rewarded in the game and Cash isn't that hard to come by.

Replaying Heists is a great way to make some extra dollar as they are missions that players are already comfortable with. On top of that, PS4 players are able to rake in a million dollars each month as Rockstar Games is giving out cash bonuses till GTA V's release on PS5 in the second half of 2021.

However, players often resort to money-generator apps which claim to add money and RP to player's accounts, similar to a modded account.

GTA Online Money Generators and Money Wipes

Obviously, the appeal is rather easy to understand: players get to enjoy all the perks of the grind, without actually having to grind. Easy money is always a big plus in every player's book.

However, it makes little sense to rob oneself of the most rewarding aspects of GTA Online, which is the grind itself. It always feels that much better to know that your efforts have finally paid off in a big way.

Apart from the moral argument against Money Generator, Rockstar also happens to regularly conduct "money wipes" and account bans for players using questionable methods to progress in GTA Online.

In a bid to keep a level playing field, Rockstar randomly conducts money wipes and bans questionable accounts on the count of using money generators or modded accounts.

Therefore, it is much better to simply play the game fairly and be rewarded with the fruits of your labour.