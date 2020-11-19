GTA Online's weekly update brings a host of valuable vehicle discounts along with a flashy, new Podium Vehicle.

This is a great way for Rockstar Games to incentivize players to play the game regularly as they will then be able to buy vehicles that they wouldn't have been able to otherwise.

In addition to vehicle discounts, Rockstar also like to encourage users to play certain game modes and to run businesses by offering property discounts.

Therefore, it is always good for players to keep an eye out for the weekly update in GTA Online if they want to get started with a business in the game.

GTA Online: Vehicle, property discounts and Podium Car

Thrax, $1,627,500

T20, $1,320,000

Sugoi, $550,800

Tug, $675,000

Toro, $1,225,000

Kraken, $927,500

Dinghy, $87,500

Speeder, $227,500

Marquis, $289,793

Jetmax, $209,300

Squalo, $137,634

Suntrap, $17,612

Tropic, $15,400

Seashark, $11,829

Yachts, 30% Discount

Yacht Renovations, 30% Discount

Podium Car for this week: Overflod Autarch

The GTA Online description of the Overflod Autarch reads:

"This is not a hypercar. It's not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It's something else. Something much, much better. And this isn't even an advert for whatever it is. The Autarch doesn't need an advert. It doesn't need anything it doesn't have already, least of all the approval of an irrelevance like you. No, you need it: more than you need money, dignity or life itself. Go on, we dare you not to buy it."

In order to stand a chance of winning the Podium Car, players must first get a membership in the Diamond Casino and buy chips. Chips are the currency utilized inside of the casino and are used to play various gambling games as well as to place horse-race bets.

In addition to that, players can also use these chips to get a ticket to spin the Lucky Wheel once per day in GTA Online and stand a chance to win the Podium Car. The Lucky Wheel also includes other rewards such as Apparel, RP, and Cash.