GTA Online Podium Car for this week: Albany Franken Stange

The Podium Car is one of the most beloved elements of the GTA Online experience that rewards players for playing the game regularly. The Diamond Casino update saw the addition of the Diamond Casino in Los Santos and brought with it plenty of new gameplay opportunities.

Apart from the Heist that was added in a later update, players can choose to spend a lot of time in the Casino, playing a variety of different gambling-related mini-games. This caused a lot of uproar in several countries as they viewed it as GTA Online promoting gambling to a younger audience.

However, Rockstar Games chose to stick to their guns as they have in the past and did not remove the in-game casino. In addition to gambling, players can also have a go at the Lucky Wheel Spin once a day to stand a chance at winning a variety of rewards, including the Podium Car.

GTA Online Podium Car for 29/10: Albany Franken Stange

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos description of the car reads:

"The unlikely product of Albany's design team leafing through a vintage car magazine while in the depths of a masculine overdose. The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters and vampire wannabes everywhere. Don't be fooled by what's left of its old world charm; the steering linkage may be from 1910, but the engine has just enough horsepower to tear itself (and you) to pieces at the first bump in the road."

The Franken Stange is an especially interesting-looking car in GTA Online with its gothic design and old-school hot rod aesthetics. The car is available in Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $550,000.

However, for this week in GTA Online, players stand a chance to win the car for free in the Diamond Casino in the game.