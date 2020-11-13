Rockstar has thrown down the gauntlet for the GTA Online community to steal upwards of $100 billion within the week, so it's time to get your masks on and load up your ammo to collect a bucket-load of cash.

This does seem like a plot straight out of a 90s Nicolas Cage movie and the GTA community are all for that sort of a development. The challenge wouldn't however be complete without the rewards.

Thus, Rockstar will be rewarding the entire community at large with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December, should they manage to complete the challenge till November the 18th.

GTA Online The Heist Challenge: Special New vehicles, bonus, a special badge of honour

All players who take part in this week’s Heist Challenge will receive an additional bonus this December as a special badge of honor for their efforts. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 12, 2020

Thus, it is time that players assemble their crew, plan their operations and keep an eye out for updates.

To help out players' efforts to actually get started with the Heists in the game, Rockstar in this week's update, have slashed the prices of the Casino Heist setup fee by 75%.

This means that more players will be able to afford the setup costs in GTA Online this week for the Diamond Casino Heist, which is one of the highest-paying heists in the game. To help players further, Diamonds will also be making a return in the Casino Heist, making for a higher payout with each Heist should the players manage to bag a chunk.

GTA Online seems to be ramping things up for a massive update at the end of the year and The Heist Challenge will certainly get the ball rolling and get players into the game.

