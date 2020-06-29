GTA Online: Top 3 helicopters

Spawning helicopters in GTA Online can be a lot of fun.

Here are the top three helicopters that players can use in GTA Online.

Helicopters in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

GTA Online players are aware of the convenience a helicopter provides in the game. The aircraft helps them reach places in a short period of time and can also be used to kill enemies. It is also incredibly useful when a player is attempting to complete various heist missions.

Top 3 helicopters in GTA Online

Here are the best helicopters in GTA Online:

3. Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Image Courtesy: GTA Base)

The Valkyrie is a military transport helicopter in GTA Online. Apart from Merryweather Security, it is also operated by the United States Army.

The Valkyrie is quite easy to handle as it can turn quickly. It has a speed of 140 knots but does not have a strong body. It can easily be destroyed with the right amount of firearms, which means you would have to be careful when dealing with enemies. It is, however, equipped with miniguns and can fire explosive rounds, which is a good advantage.

2. Swift Deluxe

Swift Deluxe (Image Courtesy: GTA Base)

The main attraction of the Swift Deluxe in GTA Online is its appearance. With gold plating and black stripes, this helicopter is a luxury vehicle in every way. From drinking to enjoying the TV, passengers are expected to have the time of their lives once they board the Swift Deluxe.

This helicopter will also not disappoint you when it comes to performance. With a speed of 158 mph, its agility and take-off speed is good. However, it is not meant to be involved in fights as it is easily susceptible to damage.

1. Savage

Savage (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Inspired by the Soviet/Russian Mil Mi-24 "Hind", this helicopter is mainly used for combat as it has great speed and is equipped with amazing firearms.

The downside to this helicopter is its manoeuvrability. It is quite difficult to handle it due to its weight and slow acceleration. If you want the best performance from this helicopter, hold it at a lower airspeed so that it becomes easier for you to aim at targets.