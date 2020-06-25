GTA Online: Two great Imponte muscle cars

GTA Online has the best in-game muscle cars that you can cruise around in.

Duke O'Death and Nightshade are the two great muscle cars manufactured by Imponte.

A customised Imponte Nightshade in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

It is no secret that GTA Online is packed with eye-catching vehicles which include powerful American muscle cars, luxurious exotic cars, imported Tuners and extravagant sports cars.

Out of the many car manufacturers in GTA Online, Imponte is known for producing great muscle cars with impressively high outputs of horsepower.

In this article, we take a look at two of the best Imponte muscle cars in GTA Online.

Two of the best muscle cars manufactured by Imponte are Duke O’Death and Nightshade. Here is what you need to know about the two cars.

Duke O’Death

The Imponte Duke O’Death (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Those who had played the original versions of GTA 5 initially had exclusive access to the Duke O’Death. However, with the release of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update, this car can now be purchased by new GTA Online players as well.

Design

The design of the Duke O’Death is what attracts most GTA Online players. It is modified with the Custom Front Splitter, Side Exit Exhausts, Painted Roof as well as the Roll Cage and Chassis Upgrade. The car looks super cool in its classic matte black colour.

Performance

The Duke O’Death is best known for its durability. Other cars do not stand a chance in front of this vehicle. Its bodywork is super strong and its crash deformation is negligible. It is one of the best-armoured cars out there and can easily outrun its enemies courtesy of its amazing acceleration and speed.

Nightshade

The Imponte Nightshade (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Nightshade is a two-door muscle car which was introduced in GTA Online as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update.

Design

The overall bodywork of this car will surely remind you of the 1970-1973 Chevrolet Camaro. The lighting arrangements and the front fascia is a lot like the second-generation Pontiac GTO (1968-1973).

Performance

Even though Nightshade is a muscle car, it has very good handling. It possesses moderate acceleration and speed, which significantly decreases the chances of over-steering. The car is, however, less viable for racing because its speed is not top-notch.