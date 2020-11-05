GTA Online Vehicle discounts: Vagrant, Barrage, Thruster, and more

Vehicles form the very core of the GTA experience; from jetpacks to off-road buggies, there's something for everyone in GTA Online. They aren't just a means to get around on the map as they also serve as the incentive for players to play the game.

Performance isn't the only thing that counts when players are looking to buy a new vehicle in GTA Online. Appearance also makes a huge difference and if the vehicle has flight capabilities, it is an instant winner.

Every week in GTA Online, players are handed several great discounts on a number of cool vehicles. This week, players get to enjoy massive discounts on the Thruster jetpack and many more vehicles and properties.

GTA Online vehicle discounts for this week

FMJ, $1,050,000

Thruster, $1,925,000

Barrage, $1,116,500

Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000

Vagrant, $1,162,350/$1,549,800

Desert Raid, $417,000

Trophy Truck, $330,000

Clubhouses, 40% Discount

Thruster

The official GTA Online description of the Thruster jetpack reads:

"Since the dawn of time mankind has looked to the skies and longed for a way to hover there, totally exposed, deafened by an unstable mixture of jet fuel and naked flame, idly strafing the rush hour traffic. Well now that dream has thrust its way, crotch first, into reality. So what are you waiting for?"

"Please note: This vehicle must be stored in a personal facility and can be modified at the Facility Vehicle Workshop."

Barrage

The official GTA Online description of the Barrage reads:

"Everyone knows that when your enemies are fleeing in hysterical terror they will run and hide in the most hard-to-reach places. And what's the use of your trusty 50cal turret if there are nooks, crannies and boltholes you can't poke it into? Enter the Barrage: one of the most versatile and resilient off-roaders on the planet equipped with upgradeable front and rear-facing turrets. Running and hiding just got a whole lot harder."

"Please note: This vehicle can be modified at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."