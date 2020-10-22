GTA Online: Weekly Discounts, Triple and Double Money events, Halloween vehicles, and more

It is that time of the week again for GTA Online's Weekly Update, and because it is the month of October and Halloween is almost knocking on the doors, the update is very festive.

GTA Online will focus on horror-themed activities and missions during the week, and players will be treated to the return of Halloween Special vehicles. For this week in GTA Online, players will be able to earn Triple and Double Cash and RP through several horror-inspired activities.

As always, Sports Classic cars will be available at discounted prices, which the GTA Online community has grown accustomed to.

GTA Online: Weekly Discounts and Bonus Activities:

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Beast Vs. Slasher

Slasher

Slashers

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker - Slasher

Discounted Content:

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Romero Hearse, $31,500

Sanctus, $1,396,500

Lurcher, $455,000

Reaper, $1,116,500

RC Tank, $1,365,000

Halloween Vehicles

Albany Franken Strange

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

"The unlikely product of Albany's design team leafing through a vintage car magazine while in the depths of a masculine overdose. The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters, and vampire wannabes everywhere. Don't be fooled by what's left of its old-world charm; the steering linkage may be from 1910, but the engine has just enough horsepower to tear itself (and you) to pieces at the first bump in the road."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Albany Lurcher

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

"Dismissed as 'over the top' for the 90s pro wrestling circuit, the Albany Lurcher was a car ahead of its time. Since then, American society has moved on, and this forgotten gem has been taken to heart as the centerpiece of choice for funeral orgies across the nation. Don't take chances when it comes to your legacy: accessorize your demise, and turn your death into a statement that nobody wants to hear."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

