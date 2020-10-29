GTA Online Weekly Update 10/29: Franken Strange, Beast vs Slasher-Double RP Activities

After last week's update in GTA Online, Rockstar seems to be continuing with the trend of Halloween-themed content with this week's update as well. The update sees the return of more Halloween cosmetic items, and the Peyote Plants look like they are here to stay.

The Albany Franken Strange will be available in the Diamond Casino as the Podium Car for this week. Players will also be incentivized to play Horror-inspired game modes such as Beast vs Slasher, as they will pay out double the amount of RP and Cash this week.

GTA Online Weekly Update 10/29

source: r/gtaonline, u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Franken Stange

Returning Content:

Halloween cosmetic items

Halloween horns

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Beast vs Slasher

Come Out To Play

Condemned

Lost vs Damned

Slasher

Slashers

Bunker - Slasher

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

TBA

Discounted Content:

Romero Hearse, $31,500

Sanctus, $1,396,500

Lurcher, $455,000

Facilities

Time Trial:

Storm Drain, Par Time of 00:38.50

RC Bandito Time Trial:

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Twitch Prime Discounts:

Deluxo

Podium Car: Franken Strange

"The unlikely product of Albany's design team leafing through a vintage car magazine while in the depths of a masculine overdose. The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters and vampire wannabes everywhere. Don't be fooled by what's left of its old world charm; the steering linkage may be from 1910, but the engine has just enough horsepower to tear itself (and you) to pieces at the first bump in the road."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Podium Car is a precious vehicle that players can win for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino.

Post the Los Santos Summer Special update, a timer now appears on the Lucky Wheel, indicating when the player can spin the wheel next to win prizes from it in GTA Online. Players have one go at the Lucky Wheel per day and must wait to have another try at it.