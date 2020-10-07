GTA Online: What do signal jammers do?

GTA Online has recently been the subject of criticism as players cited a lack of meaningful content from Rockstar Games and an apparent imbalance in gameplay as two of the major issues with the game. While some of the criticisms lobbed at GTA Online might be true, not many knock Rockstar for what they've been able to create.

The gaming community would be hard-pressed to find a more expansive and detailed multiplayer experience than GTA Online. The amount of detail packed into the game is truly astonishing, and it will be a long time before players can discover everything the game has to offer.

In GTA Online, players can seek out collectibles, which will sometimes unlock a character or pay out in cash and, in this instance, both. Destroying 50 signal jammers will not only net you a lot of cash in the game but it will also unlock a character for the Diamond Casino Heist.

GTA Online signal jammers

The signal jammers don't do a whole lot by themselves, and the player must destroy them using any form of weaponry. They do not cause alterations in gameplay and, thus, pose little to no challenge.

Locations of all Signal Jammers:

Control Tower, Los Santos International Airport Miriam Turner Overpass Maze Bank Arena Los Santos State Gas Company Ocean Motion Container Ship Murrieta Oil Field St Fiacre Hospital Billboard on Popular Street Central Los Santos Medical Center Hookah Place in Pillbox Hill Arcadius Business Center Shank Street Ferris Whale Clock Tower Building in Del Perro Elgin House Richman Hotel West Vinewood Rockford Hills Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank Badger Building Vinewood Bowl Land Act Dam NOOSE Headquarters Bishop's Shicken Palmer-Taylor Power Station Ron Alternates Wind Farm Stoner Cement Works Vinewood Sign Galilleo Observatory Kortz Center Great Ocean Highway Marlowe Vineyards Hill Valley Church Rebel Radio Building Boilingbroke Penitentiary You Tool Store Humane Labs and Research Union Grain Supply Inc Sandy Shores, Sheriff's Station Unnamed Pier both of Alamo Sea Mount Chiliad LSDWP Water deposit El Gordo Lighthouse Peak of Mount Gordo Up-n-Atom Burger Clucking Bell Farms Raton Canyon Bridge Altruist Camp Hookies Restaurant Control Tower, Fort Zancudo

Upon destroying all the signal jammers, players will be able to unlock Avi Schwartzman for their crew as a Hacker for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.