GTA Online: What do signal jammers do?

In GTA Online, players can seek out collectibles, which will sometimes unlock a character or pay out in cash (Image Credits: GTA Series Videos, YouTube)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 07 Oct 2020, 16:40 IST
Feature
GTA Online has recently been the subject of criticism as players cited a lack of meaningful content from Rockstar Games and an apparent imbalance in gameplay as two of the major issues with the game. While some of the criticisms lobbed at GTA Online might be true, not many knock Rockstar for what they've been able to create.

The gaming community would be hard-pressed to find a more expansive and detailed multiplayer experience than GTA Online. The amount of detail packed into the game is truly astonishing, and it will be a long time before players can discover everything the game has to offer.

In GTA Online, players can seek out collectibles, which will sometimes unlock a character or pay out in cash and, in this instance, both. Destroying 50 signal jammers will not only net you a lot of cash in the game but it will also unlock a character for the Diamond Casino Heist.

GTA Online signal jammers

The signal jammers don't do a whole lot by themselves, and the player must destroy them using any form of weaponry. They do not cause alterations in gameplay and, thus, pose little to no challenge.

Locations of all Signal Jammers:

  1. Control Tower, Los Santos International Airport
  2. Miriam Turner Overpass
  3. Maze Bank Arena
  4. Los Santos State Gas Company
  5. Ocean Motion Container Ship
  6. Murrieta Oil Field
  7. St Fiacre Hospital
  8. Billboard on Popular Street
  9. Central Los Santos Medical Center
  10. Hookah Place in Pillbox Hill
  11. Arcadius Business Center
  12. Shank Street
  13. Ferris Whale
  14. Clock Tower Building in Del Perro
  15. Elgin House
  16. Richman Hotel
  17. West Vinewood
  18. Rockford Hills
  19. Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank
  20. Badger Building
  21. Vinewood Bowl
  22. Land Act Dam
  23. NOOSE Headquarters
  24. Bishop's Shicken
  25. Palmer-Taylor Power Station
  26. Ron Alternates Wind Farm
  27. Stoner Cement Works
  28. Vinewood Sign
  29. Galilleo Observatory
  30. Kortz Center
  31. Great Ocean Highway
  32. Marlowe Vineyards
  33. Hill Valley Church
  34. Rebel Radio Building
  35. Boilingbroke Penitentiary
  36. You Tool Store
  37. Humane Labs and Research
  38. Union Grain Supply Inc
  39. Sandy Shores, Sheriff's Station
  40. Unnamed Pier both of Alamo Sea
  41. Mount Chiliad
  42. LSDWP Water deposit
  43. El Gordo Lighthouse
  44. Peak of Mount Gordo
  45. Up-n-Atom Burger
  46. Clucking Bell Farms
  47. Raton Canyon Bridge
  48. Altruist Camp
  49. Hookies Restaurant
  50. Control Tower, Fort Zancudo

Upon destroying all the signal jammers, players will be able to unlock Avi Schwartzman for their crew as a Hacker for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online.

Published 07 Oct 2020, 16:40 IST
GTA
