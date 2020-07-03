GTA Online: When does the monthly $1,000,000 bonus come in?

Rockstar Games is looking to sweeten the release of GTA V on the PS5 by awarding loyal GTA Online players.

Players can claim the $1,000,000 bonus by simply logging in to the game and playing it at least once every month.

GTA Online

News of GTA V coming to the PlayStation 5 has sent waves across the internet, and reactions have ranged from excitement to complete disappointment. News of the re-release of GTA V was, however, followed by another one that has been received more positively.

Rockstar Games also announced that PlayStation Plus members will receive a monthly bonus of $1,000,000 in GTA Online, until the release of GTA V in 2021 on PS5.

This is a brilliant move by Rockstar to keep the player base engaged until the release of the GTA V on PS5. In addition to that, GTA Online will be free as a standalone title on the PS5 for free, for 3 months in 2021.

How to claim the $1,000,000 bonus in GTA Online every month?

GTA Online monthly bonus

The $1 million bonus from Rockstar for PlayStation Plus members comes in every month, and all you need to do is login at least once every month and play GTA Online.

The bonus automatically shows up in your Maze Bank Account as soon as you start a session in GTA Online. As to when in the month the bonus shows up, that is not fixed.

This is a great way to reward loyal players, and GTA Online will probably see some additions when the game comes out on the next-gen console. Most likely, player progress on the PS4 will be transferred over to the PS5.

That way, players will already have a pretty strong base in GTA Online when they play the game on the PS5. And for players who did not get into GTA Online earlier, this is a great time to start playing the game.