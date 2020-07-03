GTA Online: List of glitches for Xbox One
- GTA Online is the playground for the craftiest of players in any online multi-player.
GTA Online is one of the best online multiplayer experiences in gaming today and one that rewards its loyal players regularly.
GTA V is available across many platforms, and the Xbox One is quite possibly the best place to experience the game. The hardware of Xbox One is very capable and provides a seamless experience.
The craftiest of players in GTA Online will always look for a leg-up in any way possible, and exploiting Glitches for RP and Cash is one of the best ways to go about ranking up in GTA Online.
List of glitches for Xbox One in GTA Online
The r/gtaglitches subreddit regularly posts glitches that are still active.
Source for the list:u/Najmul190 on r/gtaglitches
Money and RP Glitches
- Facility Heist Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- 3 Card Poker Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Slight RP Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Gold Glitch 2.0 - PS4, Xbox, PC - Non-Solo
- SP To MP - Expensive - PS4-Solo
- Money Making Guide - PS4, Xbox, PC - Non-Solo
- Guide To Duping - All Platforms
- Re-supplying MC/Bunker Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Replay Heist Glitch - All Platforms - Non-Solo
- $500,000 Per Hour Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
Player-based Glitches
- Illuminated Flashing T-Shirt Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Semi-Solo
- No Wanted Level Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Coloured Duffel Bag Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Paramedic + Noose Outfit Glitch - PS4 - Non-Solo
- Godmode Helicopter Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Free Appearance Change - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Invisible Arms Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- T-Shirt Over Bodysuit Glitch - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
- Special Cars To Friends Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Non-Solo
- RP Glitch - PS4, Xbox - Solo
- Make It Rain Action Without Losing Money - PS4, Xbox, PC - Solo
Also Read: 5 Best PC Games than can be played using a Controller.Published 03 Jul 2020, 12:54 IST