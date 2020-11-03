GTA Online: When is the winter update coming out?

Rockstar Games had earlier teased fans with a post that detailed the Los Santos Summer Special and another GTA Online update planned for later this year.

GTA Online has been a pretty fantastic experience overall but fans did feel that the lack of consistency in the delivery of new content was a major issue.

The Los Santos Summer Special update was the smaller of the two updates planned for this year in GTA Online. The upcoming update is said to be far bigger than its summer counterpart and is said to include a new variation of Heists in the game.

The update is highly anticipated by the GTA Online community, and players cannot wait to dive into new Heists and experience all the new content Rockstar Games have to offer.

When is the winter GTA Online update coming out?

We are happy to share that both GTA Online and Red Dead Online will receive exciting new updates in the weeks ahead.



The end-of-the-year updates are usually Rockstar Games' way of bringing the festivities to GTA Online with the addition of snow and other Christmas-related decorations. However, other major updates have also been dropped during this time of the year.

All previous content drops point to a tail-end of December release date. Therefore, fans wouldn't have to wait too long for the update to arrive. According to Rockstar Games, the latest update in GTA Online will feature the "latest take on Heists in an entirely new location".

There has been a lot of speculation on the internet regarding what this entirely new location could be. The most optimistic of fans in the GTA Online community speculate that this could be where Rockstar Games possibly tease GTA 6.

However, that is extremely wishful thinking as Rockstar Games are probably working on content for GTA Online on next-gen consoles, with the next Grand Theft Auto game still a couple of years away.