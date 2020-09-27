GTA Online is truly one of the most fascinating online multiplayer experiences. It is as expansive as an online multiplayer can get. Players can choose to wreak havoc in Freemode, simply roaming about in the open-world of Los Santos and neighboring countries.

At the same time, they can also participate in the many match types ranging from traditional deathmatches to the creative Survival and Adversary Modes. From elaborate heists to cool story missions in GTA Online, there is something for everyone to do in the game.

GTA Online throws ample opportunity to the player to earn the most amount of money and RP as they can in the game. However, players often resort to methods such as glitch manipulations or money generators.

The XYZ money generator is one of the most commonly used ones in GTA Online, and instead of helping, it can massively hamper your growth.

GTA Online: Money generators will probably get your account banned

Rockstar, as of late, has been pretty active in its response against players found cheating or manipulating game code. This creates a toxic environment in GTA Online, with players having a huge, unfair advantage over other players in the game.

A lot of the game experience boils down to having the best equipment or vehicles for supremacy, and having infinite amounts of money is a massive advantage. Rockstar has been known to ban accounts that are found cheating or using unfair methods in GTA Online.

A "money wipe" is often dished out to players found cheating, and is a massive blow to one's growth in the game. Essentially, a money wipe means the player's money is reset to 0.

As the game is nearly seven years old at this point, all the years' worth of progress could go down the drain in a moment.

