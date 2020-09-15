'GTA San Andreas 502 MB download': Illegal and fake files might affect your device

The GTA franchise has always been a popular mainstay of modern gaming across many different platforms. One of the most beloved entries in the series came in 2004, with the release of GTA San Andreas, which is a bona fide cultural landmark at this point.

Despite its exact age, the game rarely ever feels date. GTA San Andreas can go toe-to-toe with any modern open-world game and might even come out on top. It has truly set the bar for other games in the genre to follow, and more often than not, it is too high a bar for a game to be able to live up to.

GTA San Andreas was famous for many reasons: hilariously over-the-top gameplay and story moments, colorful characters, and customization, and most of all: Samuel L. Jackson.

While the game is available for a fairly reasonable price on Steam and other such platforms, pirates will indeed never stop pirating. There are various sites and YouTube channels that offer players a free but ultimately harmful way to acquire the game.

Which, more often than not, isn't even the game but a bunch of viruses disguised as the game.

'GTA San Andreas 502 MB download': Illegal and fake files

There are sites that claim to provide the game in an ultra-compressed format, bringing down the size from approximately 4 GB down to 502 MB. This should appear to any player who has been playing on the PC for a while.

These links will often end up unloading a bunch of malicious files and viruses that will affect your PC adversely. Therefore, it is best to download the game from official sources such as Steam or even the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Apart from the obvious security of downloading the games from a trusted source, the added benefit is the discounts and appealing bundles the game can be part of.

