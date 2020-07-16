GTA San Andreas APK+OBB for Mobile: Download link 

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is one of the biggest and largest selling game franchises in the world. When we talk about the whole GTA series, San Andreas is probably the most beloved game of the series for fans.

GTA San Andreas is available on almost every platform and Rockstar Games have also released an official Android version of the game. With the extension of lockdown in several countries due to COVID-19 pandemic, GTA San Andreas is one of the best ways to spend your free time.

Thus, we have created a guide, through which one can install GTA San Andreas on their Android phones. Although, before beginning the process, make sure you have enough storage space to accommodate both APK and OBB files of the game

How to download and install GTA San Andreas APK and OBB in Android phone?

Image via: Pinterest

Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/y6wvz48d

Open Google Playstore in your phone or click on the above download link. Search Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in the search bar. Click on the first result and locate the Install button. Hit the Install button once you locate it and the game will start downloading automatically.

During the process, players do not need to perform any extra actions to install the game. Google Playstore will install the game automatically, once the download gets completed. The size of the game is around 1.5GB and the whole procedure can take 15-20 minutes depending on your internet connection.

Several third-party websites engage in piracy by making the game's APK and OBB available for download from their site.

However, the only legit and safest way to play GTA: San Andreas on Android devices is to purchase the app from the Play Store.