GTA San Andreas: Best graphics mods for low-end PCs

If you're still balling around in the streets of San Andreas and are looking to upgrade your experience without breaking the bank on a new PC, we got you covered. We've put together a list of graphics mods for GTA San Andreas that are optimised for PCs with low end specs like 2 or 4 GB RAM, and even integrated graphics. If you're looking for a more intensive graphical upgrade on higher end PCs check out our article GTA San Andreas: 5 Best Graphics Mods for the Game in 2020 from last week.

Top 5 Low-End Graphics Mods for GTA San Andreas.

1. SA Reflectx 1.0

Acting upon what is arguably the weakest point of GTA San Andreas graphics, SA Reflectx 1.0 fixes the surfaces of cars and other materials to accurately reflect the world in a much more detailed manner as compared to the stock game's pastel look and feel. Credits to Abhinav Modders over at gtainside for crafting such a low performance impact yet visually appealing mod.

2. Jefferson Retextured

Intel HD users rejoice, upgraded graphics are here for you with the Jefferson Retextured mod that brings visual fidelity of modern AAA titles to San Andreas without crippling your framerate. While this mod is more taxing than the others featured here, it is still well optimized to achieve a 30+ FPS target which is quite playable for a single player experience like GTA San Andreas.

3. GTA 5 HUD for GTA San Andreas

Simple. Clean. Minimal. And above all, light for low-end PCs, the GTA 5 HUD for GTA San Andreas mod completely overhauls the player's interface graphics to look almost exactly like GTA 5. Transparency, depth of field, and motion blur are some of the newer graphical features you can experience while changing radio stations or going through your weapon wheel.

4. Low Poly Cars Pack V2

The common issue with GTA San Andreas' car mods are that they take a heavy toll on weaker PCs often bringing the games framerate into the single digits. With the Low Poly Cars Pack V2 mod you can replace many of the vehicles with better and more accurate models of their real life counterparts.

5. NatuLush Vegetation

Specifically built for low end PCs NatuLush Vegetation is a retexture for all plants, foliage, and trees found in the game. The mod is crafted to deliver a good balance of increased quality and resolution of vegetation while not being too expensive in terms of system resources.