GTA: San Andreas cheat codes for vehicles

GTA: San Andreas has several vehicle cheat codes that can get you a wide array of vehicles.

Apart from vehicle cheat codes, below are some general cheat codes players may find useful.

GTA: San Andreas. Image: YouTube.

GTA: San Andreas is all about gang wars and awesome vehicles. Apart from all the killing and drug dealing, you can also travel around San Andreas in a vehicle or on foot.

Bikes in the GTA series are complete head turners. With their sleek design and great speed, these are the best vehicles you can use to escape cops. Bikes are very easy to control and can enter narrow streets without any difficulty.

Although there are no proper cheats for bikes in GTA: San Andreas, you can type FOURWHEELFUN in your computer to spawn a Quad Bike.

A Quad Bike. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Vehicle cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas

Cheat codes make everything easier in GTA: San Andreas. Here are some popular ones for vehicles that you can try out:

To get a Jetpack - ROCKETMAN

To get a Rhino - IWPRTON

To get a Parachute - AIYPWZQP

To get a Bloodring Banger - OLDSPEEDDEMON

To get a Rancher - JQNTDMH

To get a Hotring Racer - VROCKPOKEY

To get a Racecar - VPJTQWV

To get a Romero Hearse - WHERESTHEFUNERAL

To get a Stretch - CELEBRITYSTATUS

To get a Trashmaster - TRUEGRIME

To spawn a Caddy - RZHSUEW

To spawn a Hydra - JUMPJET

To spawn a Vortex Hovercraft - KGGGDKP

To spawn a Hunter - OHDUDE

To spawn a Tanker Truck - AMOMHRER

To spawn a Dozer - ITSALLBULL

To spawn a Stunt Plane - FLYINGTOSTUNT

To spawn a Monster - MONSTERMASH

General Cheat Codes

Here are some general cheat codes that might come in handy while playing GTA: San Andreas:

To get Weapon Set 1 and Thug's Tools - LXGIWYL

To get Weapon Set 2 and Professional Tools - PROFESSIONALSKIT

To get Weapon Set 3 and Nutter Tools - UZUMYMW

To maximize Health and Armor - HESOYAM

For Semi-Infinite Health - BAGUVIX

For Infinite Oxygen - CVWKXAM

For activating Adrenaline Mode - ANOSEONGLASS

For access to Infinite Ammo - FULLCLIP