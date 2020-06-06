GTA: San Andreas cheat codes for vehicles
- GTA: San Andreas has several vehicle cheat codes that can get you a wide array of vehicles.
- Apart from vehicle cheat codes, below are some general cheat codes players may find useful.
GTA: San Andreas is all about gang wars and awesome vehicles. Apart from all the killing and drug dealing, you can also travel around San Andreas in a vehicle or on foot.
Bikes in the GTA series are complete head turners. With their sleek design and great speed, these are the best vehicles you can use to escape cops. Bikes are very easy to control and can enter narrow streets without any difficulty.
Although there are no proper cheats for bikes in GTA: San Andreas, you can type FOURWHEELFUN in your computer to spawn a Quad Bike.
Vehicle cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas
Cheat codes make everything easier in GTA: San Andreas. Here are some popular ones for vehicles that you can try out:
To get a Jetpack - ROCKETMAN
To get a Rhino - IWPRTON
To get a Parachute - AIYPWZQP
To get a Bloodring Banger - OLDSPEEDDEMON
To get a Rancher - JQNTDMH
To get a Hotring Racer - VROCKPOKEY
To get a Racecar - VPJTQWV
To get a Romero Hearse - WHERESTHEFUNERAL
To get a Stretch - CELEBRITYSTATUS
To get a Trashmaster - TRUEGRIME
To spawn a Caddy - RZHSUEW
To spawn a Hydra - JUMPJET
To spawn a Vortex Hovercraft - KGGGDKP
To spawn a Hunter - OHDUDE
To spawn a Tanker Truck - AMOMHRER
To spawn a Dozer - ITSALLBULL
To spawn a Stunt Plane - FLYINGTOSTUNT
To spawn a Monster - MONSTERMASH
General Cheat Codes
Here are some general cheat codes that might come in handy while playing GTA: San Andreas:
To get Weapon Set 1 and Thug's Tools - LXGIWYL
To get Weapon Set 2 and Professional Tools - PROFESSIONALSKIT
To get Weapon Set 3 and Nutter Tools - UZUMYMW
To maximize Health and Armor - HESOYAM
For Semi-Infinite Health - BAGUVIX
For Infinite Oxygen - CVWKXAM
For activating Adrenaline Mode - ANOSEONGLASS
For access to Infinite Ammo - FULLCLIPPublished 06 Jun 2020, 17:26 IST