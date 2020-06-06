×
GTA: San Andreas cheat codes for vehicles

  • GTA: San Andreas has several vehicle cheat codes that can get you a wide array of vehicles.
  • Apart from vehicle cheat codes, below are some general cheat codes players may find useful.
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 06 Jun 2020, 17:26 IST
GTA: San Andreas. Image: YouTube.
GTA: San Andreas is all about gang wars and awesome vehicles. Apart from all the killing and drug dealing, you can also travel around San Andreas in a vehicle or on foot.

Bikes in the GTA series are complete head turners. With their sleek design and great speed, these are the best vehicles you can use to escape cops. Bikes are very easy to control and can enter narrow streets without any difficulty.

Although there are no proper cheats for bikes in GTA: San Andreas, you can type FOURWHEELFUN in your computer to spawn a Quad Bike.

A Quad Bike. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.
Vehicle cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas

Cheat codes make everything easier in GTA: San Andreas. Here are some popular ones for vehicles that you can try out:

To get a Jetpack - ROCKETMAN 

To get a Rhino - IWPRTON 

To get a Parachute - AIYPWZQP 

To get a Bloodring Banger - OLDSPEEDDEMON 

To get a Rancher - JQNTDMH 

To get a Hotring Racer - VROCKPOKEY 

To get a Racecar - VPJTQWV 

To get a Romero Hearse - WHERESTHEFUNERAL 

To get a Stretch - CELEBRITYSTATUS 

To get a Trashmaster - TRUEGRIME 

To spawn a Caddy - RZHSUEW 

To spawn a Hydra - JUMPJET 

To spawn a Vortex Hovercraft - KGGGDKP 

To spawn a Hunter - OHDUDE 

To spawn a Tanker Truck - AMOMHRER 

To spawn a Dozer - ITSALLBULL 

To spawn a Stunt Plane - FLYINGTOSTUNT 

To spawn a Monster - MONSTERMASH 

General Cheat Codes

Here are some general cheat codes that might come in handy while playing GTA: San Andreas:

To get Weapon Set 1 and Thug's Tools - LXGIWYL 

To get Weapon Set 2 and Professional Tools - PROFESSIONALSKIT 

To get Weapon Set 3 and Nutter Tools - UZUMYMW 

To maximize Health and Armor - HESOYAM 

For Semi-Infinite Health - BAGUVIX

For Infinite Oxygen - CVWKXAM

For activating Adrenaline Mode - ANOSEONGLASS 

 For access to Infinite Ammo - FULLCLIP 

Published 06 Jun 2020, 17:26 IST
GTA
