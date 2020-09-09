The ability to take cover in GTA V allows players to protect themselves during melees and combat situations. In all the GTA games before GTA IV, players were limited to hiding behind objects and crouching in their attempts to hide from enemies. While it was possible in previous GTA games to crouch and hide, in San Andreas, players had the extra ability to roll around and move while crouching.

However, it was in GTA IV that players could hide behind literally any sufficiently large object with the press of a single button. It was here that the shooting and damage system became much more nuanced and realistic, making the ‘cover system’ even more important than it seemed.

Now, characters look for cover on their own when the command is pressed. Furthermore, virtually all kinds of weapons can now be used while crouching, which makes the ‘cover system’ even more efficient.

In this article, we tell you exactly how you need to take cover efficiently during GTA V fights and brawls.

Image Credits: Softpedia News

GTA V: How to take cover during fights and brawls

Unlike in some previous iterations, it is highly recommended to take cover during every brawl. Taking cover allows you to reload safely and heal without taking a lot of damage. Furthermore, you can toss grenades and shoot at enemies without coming into their direct line of fire.

The default button for taking cover for PC players is ‘Q’. Of course, this might prove inefficient for some players, so it is recommended to change the controls according to your own liking. Once you have figured out the controls, you can follow the steps below to take cover in GTA V.

Image Credits: d4gameplay.com

1. Each time you get engaged in a brawl/fight, look for the nearest object which can provide cover. This includes walls, cars and basically any object large enough to hide your character.

Advertisement

2. Due to the more realistic shooting and reloading mechanism, your character will have plenty of opportunities to inflict effective counter-attacks, even if there are multiple enemies attacking you at once.

You can further practise your cover-taking abilities in different kinds of scenarios, especially against multiple enemies.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.