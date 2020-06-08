GTA Vice City 1.03 APK: All You need to know

GTA Vice City is one of the most immersive open world experiences ever in the history of gaming.

The game is available for Android devices on Google Play Store.

GTA Vice City (picture credits: wallpaperset)

GTA Vice City set the bar really high when it came to immersion in open-world games not just for the franchise but for other games in the genre.

From its immaculate 80s soundtrack to the Miami-inspired architecture and numerous references to pop culture makes Vice City an extremely immersive game.

The goal of the developers of any open-world game is to make its area as believable and authentic as they can. It has to feel lived-in and should encourage the player to explore and discover its secrets.

GTA: Vice City did exactly that, while Vice City isn't the biggest open world in the franchise, it is one with the most personality and charm.

The neon-drenched streets of Vice City come to life in the night and various places in the game pay homage to the 80s classic: Scarface. With a recognizable beach-side street and an especially gruesome apartment that involved a chainsaw in the movie present in the game.

It is the little details of the game that make GTA: Vice City the perfect playground for the protagonist, Tommy Vercetti.

Also Read: Why is The Last of Us Part II Getting So Much Hate Online?

GTA Vice City on Android and Pirated APKs

Sites pirating the illegal apk

Advertisement

It wasn't a surprise when Rockstar ported the game over to Android as mobile gaming is now seen as the prominent handheld platform. More and more players are taking up mobile gaming now.

GTA Vice City is available on the Google Play Store for a reasonable price, but pirates have made available APKs and OBBs of the game that players can download for free.

However, those applications are illegal and piracy is a serious offence, especially in the gaming industries.

It is always better to support the developers who have spent countless hours trying to give you a game that brings you joy and entertainment.

Also Read: How to Open Interaction Menu GTA 5 on PS4?