GTA Vice City APK 2020: Is free download legal?

GTA Vice City was one of the highest-selling games at the time of its release in 2002. It sold 1.4 million copies within two days of its launch. The game strikes all the notes and brings back a sense of nostalgia. The players play through the story of Tommy Vercetti, who is released from prison after 15 years.

Coming across a gamer who hasn't played or heard about GTA Vice City is close to impossible. Though the game, like its successor, doesn't feature a massive open-world or provides features like swimming, it provides an engaging storyline and memorable characters. The game is available across every platform, including PC, consoles, and even Android smartphones.

GTA Vice City was ported over to Android and iOS devices on its tenth anniversary in 2012. The game was also released for Fire OS in 2014.

GTA Vice City APK download 2020

Several websites indulge in piracy, and allegedly provide the players with the download link of APK and OBB files of the game. Piracy is a grave offence, and the players should not support it in any manner. Moreover, downloading files and games from third-party sources always carries a security risk.

The only legal way of downloading and playing the game on Android devices is by purchasing it via the Google Play Store. The players should download the game from official sources only, as it would support the game's developers. Follow the steps given below to download GTA Vice City from Google Play Store:

GTA Vice City on the Google Play Store

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA Vice City using the search bar.

Click here.

Step 2: After the payment is successful, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the installation process to complete.