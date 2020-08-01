GTA Vice City APK download: All you need to know

GTA Vice City is one of the most revered games from the Grand Theft Auto series. Finding a gamer that doesn’t know about this title is close to impossible. It strikes every note and brings back a sense of nostalgia for many.

In this game, players partake in the story of Tommy Vercetti and his rise through the ranks of Vice City.

With the rise in mobile gaming, Rockstar Games has ported several titles from the GTA series on to the mobile platform. GTA Vice City was also released for Android and iOS devices in December 2012. It is now available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for a reasonable price.

How to download GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City on Google Play Store

Players have to follow these steps to download Vice City on their Android devices:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA Vice City. Click on the link given below to visit the GTA Vice City page on Google Play Store.

Step 2: After making the purchase, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the download and installation to complete.

The only legitimate way to download GTA Vice City is via Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Several websites and videos engage in piracy and allegedly provide players with APK and OBB files of the game. Piracy, however, is a severe offence, and downloading the game through such methods is illegal.

On top of that, such APK and OBB files might also pose a risk to the security and safety of the device, as it might contain a virus(es).

Hence, players should always download the game from official sources, which in turn would support the developers. They should never download the game from third-party websites since it is not only illegal, but in some cases, might also harm the device