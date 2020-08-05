GTA Vice City APK download 2020: All you need to know

GTA Vice City is considered to be one of the most revered games from the Grand Theft Auto series, despite having been released almost 18 years ago. Players step into the shoes of Tommy Vercetti and experience his rise in the criminal world of Vice City.

The iOS and Android version of the game was released in December 2012. The game was also ported to Fire OS in May 2014.

GTA Vice City is still a great way to kill time and often evokes a sense of nostalgia for many players. The game is available in Google Play Store at a modest rate.

GTA Vice City APK download 2020

The only legitimate way of playing GTA Vice City on Android devices is by purchasing and downloading it from Google Play Store.

Several websites and videos engage in piracy and claim that they can provide users with a download link of the APK file of the game. However, this is illegal and is deemed as piracy. Moreover, downloading games from third-party sources always carries a risk to the security of the device as it might contain a virus.

Downloading GTA Vice City using APK and OBB files is, therefore, illegal as they are illegitimate sources. Players should instead consider downloading the game from official sources to support the game developers in the process.

Follow the steps given below to download GTA Vice City from Google Play Store:

Step 1: Search for GTA Vice City on Google Play Store. You can also click the link given below to visit the GTA Vice City page on the store.

Click here.

Step 2: After a successful purchase, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the download and installation to complete. You can now enjoy playing the game.