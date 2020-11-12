GTA Vice City download guide for PC: System requirements, file size, and more

GTA Vice City has been one of the most beloved titles of the GTA community ever since its release back in 2002. However, it has recently seen a resurgence in pop culture, with many players currently in love with the game's 80s aesthetic and brilliant soundtrack.

Ever since the emergence of retrowave, games that take the player back to the 80s, have seen their popularity shoot up.

While GTA Vice City can feel a bit clunky in terms of controls and graphics, they all collectively add to the game's charm. The immaculate art style is enough to elevate the game visually and provides an excellent game experience.

How to download GTA Vice City from Steam

GTA Vice City on Steam

To download GTA Vice City from Steam, players will need an account on Steam. They will also need to download the Steam app on their PCs.

Follow these steps to create an account and download Steam:

1) Visit the official Steam Store link here.

2) Select log in from the top of the screen.

Create an account on Steam

3) Create an account by selecting Join Steam, and follow the instructions.

4) After creating an account, download Steam for your PC by pressing the Install Steam button next to login.

5) Launch the Steam app and log in with your new Steam credentials.

Once logged in, follow these steps to download GTA Vice City on your PC:

1) Look for Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

2) Once on the game page, select the version of the game that you need and click on Add to Cart. It is also available as part of a trilogy with Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas.

3) Complete the payment process by using any one of the various payment methods available on the screen.

4) Launch the game from the library once the game has finished downloading.

System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

File Size:

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)