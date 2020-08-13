GTA Vice City brings back a sense of nostalgia as the players play through the story of Tommy Vercetti, who is released from prison after serving 15 years on charges of murder. The story revolves around his rise through the ranks of the criminal world of Vice City.

The game didn't feature a massive open-world like its successors, but had memorable characters such as Tommy Vercetti and Ken Rosenberg. It marked the beginning of a new era for Rockstar Games and GTA in particular.

The game was released for mobile platforms on its tenth anniversary in 2012. It was released for iOS devices on 6th December, while the Android version came out on 12th December. The game was also ported for Fire OS in May 2014.

Even though the game can be downloaded through App Stores like Google Play Store and Apple App Store, several players look for ways to download the game without purchasing it. In this article, we discuss if downloading the game from unofficial sources is right.

GTA Vice City full APK OBB: All you need to know

GTA Vice City (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

The only legit way to download the game for Android devices is via the Google Play Store. Downloading it from the official source, in turn, helps the developers of the game.

Follow the steps given below to download the game from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Search for GTA Vice City on Google Play Store. You can also click on the link given below to visit the GTA Vice City page on the Store.

Click here.

Step 2: After making a successful purchase, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the download and installation to complete. You can now explore the neon-drenched streets of Vice City.

Several websites and videos engage in piracy and provide the players with a download link of GTA Vice City APK and OBB files. Downloading the game in this manner is illegal and unethical.

Also, downloading the APK and OBB files from these sources carry a security risk, as they might contain malware and harm the device.

Conclusion

Free game downloads are illegal and might also be fake. The players should stay away from such files as they can also harm their device.