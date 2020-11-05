GTA Vice City is almost two decades old and was initially released back in October 2002. It is one of the notable titles from the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game was a commercial hit as it sold over 1.4 million copies within two days of its release.

Many gamers have spent their childhood playing this game, roaming on the streets of Vice City, and finding one who hasn’t heard/played this title at least once is close to impossible. The gamers play in the shoes of Tommy Vercetti and his rise through the ranks of the criminal world of Vice City after he returns from prison, serving a sentence of 15 years for murder.

Like its predecessor, the developers have incorporated several cheat codes in the game that not only reduces the difficulty but also adds an element of fun. The players have fond memories of the game but not without the cheat codes.

These codes are often used to create havoc in the free roamin world. Many gamers play this title to relive the memories, and so they look for the PDF of the cheat codes to enter it without any hassle.

GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes: PDF download link

GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes PDF download link: Click here

Here are some of the cheat codes

NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons

- All heavy weapons THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons

- All light weapons PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons

- All medium weapons LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

- Decrease Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level

- Raise Wanted Level PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

- Full Armor ASPIRINE - Full Health

- Full Health GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

- Spawn a Hotring Racer #2 PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

- Spawn a Rhino CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather

- Stormy Weather ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear Weather

- Sunny/Clear Weather BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars

- Blow up nearby cars SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

