GTA Vice City is almost two decades old and was initially released back in October 2002. It is one of the notable titles from the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game was a commercial hit as it sold over 1.4 million copies within two days of its release.
Many gamers have spent their childhood playing this game, roaming on the streets of Vice City, and finding one who hasn’t heard/played this title at least once is close to impossible. The gamers play in the shoes of Tommy Vercetti and his rise through the ranks of the criminal world of Vice City after he returns from prison, serving a sentence of 15 years for murder.
Like its predecessor, the developers have incorporated several cheat codes in the game that not only reduces the difficulty but also adds an element of fun. The players have fond memories of the game but not without the cheat codes.
These codes are often used to create havoc in the free roamin world. Many gamers play this title to relive the memories, and so they look for the PDF of the cheat codes to enter it without any hassle.
GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes: PDF download link
GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes PDF download link: Click here
Here are some of the cheat codes
- NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons
- THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons
- PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons
- LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
- ASPIRINE - Full Health
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
- PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
- CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
- ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear Weather
- BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars
- SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
