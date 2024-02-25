Has matchmaking improved in Apex Legends Season 20?

It has been increasingly evident that matchmaking in Apex Legends has made the game quite unplayable for the past few seasons. With the debut of Season 20, players expected Respawn Entertainment to overhaul the skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system and allow them to have a more randomized lobby.

However, as we've progressed through two weeks of the newest season, it seems like public matches are still suffering from the skill disparity, causing frustration amongst players of all caliber.

A user, u/_clampgod, made a post in the official Apex Legends subreddit saying,

"Pubs is unplayable solo!'

Numerous other passionate players have weighed in their opinions, stating a similar experience in their public matches. For a detailed brief on this matter, read below.

Players complain about unplayable matchmaking in Apex Legends Season 20

As discussed above, Apex Legends, for the majority of 2023, had been quite unplayable for casual, and even for the sweatier player base. The introduction of SBMM entirely killed the casual aspect, matching gamers in extremely high-tier lobbies upon securing a single win or getting more than one or two kills in a given match.

As user stenebraulx mentioned, playing this game solo has become quite a horrendous experience. Randoms and solo queuers are matched against pre-stacked teams, which makes the game feel quite frustrating. More often than not, these players will be from high ranks, stomping on lower-tier gamers due to the unfair matchmaking.

However, players have found the brand-new LTM, Straight Shot, to be quite a fun experience. Its matchmaking algorithm has proven to be quite a crowd-pleaser, and naturally, has garnered a positive response from the majority of the community.

As user IIx1_OF_1xII has pointed out, players are finding it incredibly frustrating to get matched with randoms who decided to hot drop and die off cooldown every game, leaving in an instant. This ruins the experience for the entire team, and consistently being paired with such teammates makes the game quite unplayable for a longer duration.

As user Kniifeflipper has mentioned, a majority of the game's player base has simply weaned off from the regular trios and duos mode. The majority of the casual player base finds itself in the Mixtape playlist of Apex Legends, which circulates between Gun Run, Team Deathmatch, and Control game modes.

As evident from this overwhelming thread of comments on u/_clampgod's post, matchmaking in Apex Legends Season 20 has seen no improvement from its predecessors. While the entire game's general overhaul has been met with utmost positivity from the community, players are expecting Respawn and EA to make a joint effort to fix the matchmaking issues in the near future.

