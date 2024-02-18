Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission guide

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update sees the introduction of Penacony, a dream-like planet brimming with adventure and hidden quests at every corner of the map. One of the missions, titled Envision a Rose Forthcoming, follows the narrative of Cocona as you explore various sections of her memories to mend her broken heart.

Be prepared to make a proper choice by the end of the quest to determine its outcome, which will unlock a hidden achievement depending on the outcome.

Here is a complete walkthrough of the Envision a Rose Forthcoming Adventure mission in Honkai Star Rail.

How to complete the Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission in Honkai Star Rail

Accept the quest invitation from the text message (Image via HoYoverse)

Below are all the steps you need to complete the Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission in Honkai Star Rail. Bear in mind that you will be eligible for the quest only after reaching Trailblaze Level 34 and completing the Whodunit mission.

After wrapping up the prerequisites, you will receive a text from Penacony Luxury Goods containing the quest invitation.

Head to the marker on Golden Hour to talk to Shopkeeper Cocona. Teleport to Oti Mall to quickly reach her.

Talk to her to learn that she is ill.

Meanwhile, Clockie will appear nearby, guiding you through the next step of the quest.

You will be tasked with fixing Cocona’s missing Emo Dial. Interact with her to learn that she is missing Sad Gear.

Absorb the Sad Gear from the NPCs (Image via HoYoverse)

This item can be obtained by absorbing the emotions of various NPCs in Penacony. In Golden Hour, head south of the Oti Mall and collect the Sad Gear from the two individuals in black suits next to the car dealership.

Return to Cocona and use the gear to fix her Emo Dial, only to find her dial locked.

Seek assistance from Giovanna. She will be located on the third floor of The Reverie (Reality).

Obtain the Soulheal Special Mix from Giovanna and give it to Cocona to solve the problem.

After drinking the potion, she will ask for your help to retrieve a record from The Reverie (Dreamscape).

Head to the marked location in The Reverie (Dreamscape) and fend off the nearby enemies to acquire the Envision A Rose Forthcoming record.

Hand over the item to Cocona. After doing so, Clockie will appear on the screen.

Talk to the mascot, who will inform you about Cocona’s troubled heart.

Interact with her and use the record to enter her memories via Emoscape.

Cocona’s memory guide in Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission

Relive Cocona's memory to progress in the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the quest steps following Cocona’s Emo Dial in Honkai Star Rail:

Follow Cocona to the first memory and witness her interaction with the teacher.

Head to the piano as Cocona and interact with the instrument to scroll through the next set of dialogues.

Approach her friend near the cello to learn more about Cocona.

Go down the stairs and talk to her parents. They will disappear after the dialogue, leaving behind a gift box.

Touch the gift to relive the next memory.

Here, you will have to interact with a series of NPCs, including her co-workers and supervisors.

Once you scroll through all the dialogue, head to the front of the shop.

Talk to Ego to initiate a battle. Use the best team to fend off the enemy to progress further.

Touch the ice cream to enter the third memory.

Once again, you will have to complete the dialogue sequence with the nearby NPCs.

Complete the Dream Jigsaw after collecting the puzzle pieces. By doing so, Pound will appear on the screen.

Talk to him and head to the nearby flower bed to interact.

You will witness Cocona toss away everything Pound gave her.

Once you cover all the specified parts, the screen will turn black and white. You will also return to the body of the Trailblazer to make a choice.

Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission choices in Honkai Star Rail

Make a choice to conclude the Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission (Image via HoYoverse)

You can either Hold Onto Cocona or Let Cocona Go to unlock the corresponding achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Hold Onto Cocona

For this outcome, choose “Grab Cocona’s hand” after the dialogue. Show some patience and keep selecting to grab her hand and hold on every time until she feels relieved.

Once you leave the Emoscape, find Cocona in the Golden Hour and bring her to the Clockie's Statue. The mission will end after she plays her record, rewarding the Towards the Brighter Side achievement.

Let Cocona Go

Letting her go is an easy way out of Emoscape. Choose “Watch Cocona leave” to see her leave. She disappears by the time you return to Golden Hour.

Now, ask Giovanna about her situation and head to the Penacony Luxury Goods store. You will learn that she has been replaced by someone named Virage.

The Envision a Rose Forthcoming mission ends once you talk to the NPC. Bear in mind that the alternate outcome will unlock the “He Grew Up Under This Sunshine” achievement. Other rewards for this mission include Stellar Jades, Credit, and various in-game resources.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Honkai Star Rail X Opera Gx II Honkai Star Rail Goodness is Rare guide || Penacony Treasure Chest locations || Honkai Star Rail Hanu's Prison Break event ||