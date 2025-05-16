  • home icon
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Planar set leaks: New sets for DoT and Remembrance characters

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Planar set leaks: New sets for DoT and Remembrance characters

By Argha Halder
Modified May 16, 2025 16:53 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 planar set leaks (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Planar set leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 closed beta test hasn’t started yet, a related leak has already surfaced online. Leaked information from a renowned, credible source, Luna, hints at two new Planar Ornament sets and the effects they are expected to grant. With the beta test just a couple of days away, this piece of information has caught Trailblazers off guard.

This article goes over the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 leaks regarding the upcoming Planar Ornament sets.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the said version debuts. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Planar Ornament sets leaked

A reliable leaker, Luna, has detailed two of the expected Planar Ornament sets and their effects ahead of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 closed beta test’s commencement. As usual, these two Ornament sets will likely be featured on the same stage.

According to the leak, the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Planar Ornaments are expected to grant the following set effects to the characters wearing them:

Planar Ornament set 1

  • The wielder and their Memosprite deal additional damage when the number of allies on the field hits a certain amount.
Planar Ornament set 2

  • When a character wears this Ornament set, they simultaneously gain DoT and a damage bonus.

As players might have predicted already, the first set works well with Remembrance characters, while the second one is for units that deal damage through DoTs, such as Kafka, Black Swan, Luka, and more.

Kafka getting buffed in HSR version 3.4 might be the reason why the developers may have decided on the second Ornament set (if the leaks are to be believed). There's also the possibility of a new DoT DPS unit being introduced in future patches.

Edited by Niladri Roy
