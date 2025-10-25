Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Light Cones: New 5-star and 4-star LCs revealed

Thanks to the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream, players now know that two new Light Cones will become obtainable in the game's next update. The first is Cyrene’s signature LC, This Love, Forever, while the second is Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow, a 4-star option from the Trailblaze Mission.

In this article, we take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Light Cones and explain how to get them.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Light Cone, explored

Version 3.7 "As Tomorrow Became Yesterday" Highlights Page

As mentioned previously, two new Light Cones will become available during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update: This Love, Forever, and Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow.

This Love, Forever

This Love, Forever is Cyrene’s signature Light Cone. It will be featured in a gacha banner during the first half of version 3.7.

This 5-star LC can easily enhance Cyrene’s kit by granting her the following effects:

“Increases the wearer's SPD by 18%. When the wearer's memosprite uses a Memosprite Skill on an ally, gains ‘Blank,’ which increases DMG taken by all enemies by 10%. When the wearer's memosprite uses a Memosprite Skill on an enemy, gains "Verse," which increases CRIT DMG of all allies by 16%. When the wearer's memosprite has both ‘Blank’ and ‘Verse,’ increases the effects of ‘Blank’ and ‘Verse’ by 60%.”

How to obtain: Since This Love, Forever is Cyrene’s signature Light Cone, it can only be acquired from the Light Cone Warp event running alongside her character banner.

Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow

Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow is a 4-star Light Cone that will be added to Honkai Star Rail when version 3.7 releases. While it's not exclusive to the Remembrance Trailblazer, the LC's unique effect is curated for them:

“Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 12%. When equipped by Trailblazer (Remembrance), increases all ally targets' DMG dealt by 8% and DMG dealt by Enhanced Basic ATK ‘Together, Write the Shape of Tomorrow!’ by 60%.”

How to obtain: You will receive a copy of Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow and all of its Superimposition materials during the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Trailblaze Mission.

