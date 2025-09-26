Honkai Star Rail: All Nymph locations in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan

Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan in Honkai Star Rail features many secrets waiting to be unveiled by Trailblazers. Among all, players can find several Nymphs to acquire a decent amount of rewards, including Stellar Jades. Unlike most puzzles, you must catch all of them in this map and submit to Garmentmaker to get the rewards.
This article lists every Nymph location in the Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan area in Honkai Star Rail.
Exploring every Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan Nymph location in Honkai Star Rail
- Nymph 1: Teleport to the Tranquil Tomb Gate space anchor. Turn and go back to the entrance of Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany. When standing near the border, you’ll see the Nymph on the wall.
- Nymph 2: Teleport back to the abovementioned waypoint, and go inside the room in front of you. There, turn right and walk for a bit. Right beside the Miracle book, you’ll see the second Nymph.
- Nymph 3: After acquiring the second one, use the Miracle book to switch to “Evernight.” Then go down the broken slope. Stand near the three rotating shields and look up for the third Nymph.
- Nymph 4: For the fourth Nymph, teleport to the Central Access Platform and turn around. Open the door to enter the next room and look left immediately. You’ll see the Nymph on the wall.
- Nymph 5: Go to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Entrance and head straight. Turn left before the elevator, and you’ll see the fifth Numph in the water.
- Nymph 6: Spawn on the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point and walk right. On the first platform, beside the enemies, you’ll see the sixth Nymph.
- Nymph 7: For this particular one, go to the Data Advection Sector: Entrance spawn point. Turn right after walking for a while, then go left. At the end of the path, you’ll see the Nymph on the right side.
- Nymph 8: Teleport to the new Cavern of Corrosion, Path of Hidden Salvation. Turn right and walk straight until the path splits into two. Look left for the eighth Nymph.
- Nymph 9: Go to the Demiurge Matrix waypoint and walk straight until you reach the open area. Now, walk to the left where the ninth Nymph is located.
- Nymph 10: For the last Nymph, go back to the previous waypoint and turn around. Walk straight and cross the two doors. After crossing the second one, the red bug will be on your left.
