Honkai Star Rail Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan treasure chest locations

Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan is one of the newest explorable areas in Honkai Star Rail. The map, which was released alongside version 3.6, can be unlocked by completing the Trailblaze Mission. Similar to most others, this area features several treasure chests waiting to be discovered by curious players.

Ad

This article lists the Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Every treasure chest location in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan, explored

Every Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan Floor 1 treasure chest location

Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan treasure chest 1, 2, 3, 4 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Chest 1: Spawn on the Central Access Platform anchor and turn around. Open the door and go to the other side. The chest will be on your right side, beside the door.

Spawn on the Central Access Platform anchor and turn around. Open the door and go to the other side. The chest will be on your right side, beside the door. Chest 2: Teleport to the Data Advection Sector: Entrance point and follow the floating blue path. At the end, turn left, and you’ll see the second treasure chest.

Teleport to the Data Advection Sector: Entrance point and follow the floating blue path. At the end, turn left, and you’ll see the second treasure chest. Chest 3: From the last location, enter the Hidden Passage to go to the other side. There, head straight towards the elevator. After going down, you’ll see a door. If it is closed, turn left and follow the path leading to the chest.

From the last location, enter the Hidden Passage to go to the other side. There, head straight towards the elevator. After going down, you’ll see a door. If it is closed, turn left and follow the path leading to the chest. Chest 4: The fourth chest is behind the third one and locked behind a gate. Unlock it to open the treasure chest.

Ad

Trending

Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan treasure chest 4, 6, 7, 8 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Chest 5: Teleport to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point space anchor and turn around. There, you’ll see the fifth chest.

Teleport to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point space anchor and turn around. There, you’ll see the fifth chest. Chest 6: From the last location, turn around and start walking straight. Go down using the floating blue passage. The treasure chest is located on the right side of the platform.

From the last location, turn around and start walking straight. Go down using the floating blue passage. The treasure chest is located on the right side of the platform. Chest 7: Teleport back to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point. This time, turn right and head straight. After following the path for a while, you’ll see the seventh chest behind a lion shield.

Teleport back to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point. This time, turn right and head straight. After following the path for a while, you’ll see the seventh chest behind a lion shield. Chest 8: From the previous location, keep following the path. At the end, you will find the last chest of this floor beside a rotating platform. Time it correctly and break the crystal beside the path to stop the platform. Then, walk to the chest to open it.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Evernight teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Every Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan Floor 2 treasure chest location

Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan Floor 2 treasure chest locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Chest 1: Go to the Tranquil Tomb Gate anchor and look left. The chest will be in front of you.

Go to the Tranquil Tomb Gate anchor and look left. The chest will be in front of you. Chest 2: After getting the first one, enter the room on your right. When you enter, take a right turn to get the second chest.

After getting the first one, enter the room on your right. When you enter, take a right turn to get the second chest. Chest 3: From the previous location, turn around and go towards the left side now. At the end of the path, you will see the chest.

From the previous location, turn around and go towards the left side now. At the end of the path, you will see the chest. Chest 4: Teleport to the Path of Hidden Salvation, Cavern of Corrosion, and turn left. Follow the passage until you reach the elevator. Go up and look right.

Teleport to the Path of Hidden Salvation, Cavern of Corrosion, and turn left. Follow the passage until you reach the elevator. Go up and look right. Chest 5: Turn around from the last location and start walking straight until you stumble upon the last chest.

Ad

Also read: Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.