Honkai Star Rail: Cerydra voice lines about other characters

With Cerydra’s release in Honkai Star Rail, players can now roll for her from the respective banner. The character is voiced by four prominent individuals and features several voice lines. While most of these showcase various parts of Cerydra, some uncover information about what she thinks of other characters from this turn-based HoYoverse title.

For those curious, we will take a look at every Cerydra voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters.

Cerydra’s voice lines regarding other Honkai Star Rail characters, explored

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer in HSR (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Cerydra thinks the Trailblazer (MC) is always unpredictable. She opines:

“Your moves on the board are always unexpected. Two parts whimsy, three parts imagination... and five parts unwavering courage.”

About Cyrene

Cerydra admires that Cyrene can talk in a friendly tone to everyone:

“I admire the way she speaks: not with sycophancy, nor with jest... In truth, it feels more like what you would call... friendship?”

About Hysilens

A still of Hysilens from the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens and Cerydra understood each other’s hearts the first time they met:

“She came swimming, drawn by light and warmth, in pursuit of the ocean's Law. We seldom spoke at length. A single chessboard, a simple melody, and that was enough to understand each other's hearts.”

About Aglaea

Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra thinks the fragile Holy City of Okhema needs a strong thread like Aglaea for its survival:

“Remarkable... Such a delicate golden thread, yet when stained with blood, becomes so razor-sharp. The holy city's fragile, teetering future needs exactly this kind of youth.”

All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievements

About Trianne, Trinnon, and Tribbie

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon have childlike looks, their prophecies are the real deal. However, many tend to disregard them during hectic situations. This is what Cerydra opines:

“In chaotic times, many dismissed their prophecies, fooled by their childish looks... But wisdom knows no size, a truth that holds across all the seas.”

About Cipher

In-game still of Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra looks forward to what Cipher will be capable of doing in the future:

“My treasury has never needed guards, and her guarded heart has never loosened with age. It matters not. Let us quietly watch, and see what great thunderous waves this small kitten will raise in the future.”

