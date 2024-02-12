Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin: Hottest Scoops guide and locations

The brand new event in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Dreamchaser Bulletin, features a tabloid loaded with different challenges under every column. They primarily require you to explore various locations of Penacony while beating new domains and enemies in the process. The Hottest Scoops section of the tabloid, in particular, persuades you to open treasure chests and discover Origami Birds.

This article details their locations and outlines the optimal route to find them.

Honkai Star Rail: 15 treasure chest locations in Penacony

A bunch of treasure chests can be found in every nook and cranny of Penacony in Honkai Star Rail. However, you need to unlock only fifteen caskets to wrap up the Dreamchaser Bulletin event, and the Golden Hour area is perfect for scavenging them.

Location 1- Next to The Reverie Hotel Entrance

First treasure location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to The Reverie Hotel Entrance and head west to locate the treasure a few inches away.

Location 2- Hanu’s Adventure

Chest near Hanu's Adventure (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path leading to the west and open the chest lying directly opposite Hanu’s Adventure.

Location 3 & 4- Beside staircase

Unlock two chests beside Aideen Park stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

Cross the street and head up the stairs to open the chest on the right. Next, head to the other side to locate the casket behind the Family Merchant store.

Location 5 & 6- Near Golden Capsule Machine

Chest location near Golden Capsule Machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the location of the Golden Capsule Machine. The fifth chest should be right next to the structure.

Turn back and walk up the adjacent stairs to open the next treasure box.

Location 7- Near Family Merchant

Seventh chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a Family Merchant centrally located in Aideen Park. The seventh chest is located diagonally opposite the store.

Location 8 & 9- Outside Aideen Park

Exit the Aideen Park to collect the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Aideen Park Space Anchor and take a right turn after leaving the park to open the casket behind the popcorn store. The next one is located across the staircase.

Location 10- Behind Clockie Food Truck

Clockie Food Truck chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find this chest behind the Clockie Food Truck, which overlooks the Clockie Statue.

Location 11- Next to Clockie Statue

Location of the Clockie Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Clockie Statue and open the treasure box next to the structure.

Location 12 to 15- Hanu’s Adventure Story Quest

Enter the building as Hanu to acquire four treasures (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hanu’s Adventure in Dreammerse Shopping Street was playable content in the latest story quest. You will find the final four treasures of the Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin inside the building.

How to discover 10 Origami Birds in the dreamscape in Honkai Star Rail

The Golden Hour area in Penacony is also ideal for discovering ten Origami Birds in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the details of their locations:

Location 1, 2 & 3- Aideen Park

Origami Birds in Aideen Park (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter Aideen Park from the south to find the first bird hidden inside a bench near the Sweet Corner teleporter. Next, head towards the west of the area and yank the origami sticking out from the table.

As for the third bird, it can be located near Dancy.

Location 4- SoulGlad Machine

Free the bird from the SoulGlad Machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the valve of the SoulGlad Machine to unleash the fourth Origami Bird.

Location 5- Hotel door

Yank the origami from the hotel door (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth bird will be stuck within the hotel doors. Yank it out to set it free.

Location 6- Inside the clock

Discover the burd within the giant clock (Image via HoYoverse)

This origami will be stuck inside the giant clock on the north-west side of the map.

Location 7- Ice Cream Trolly

Pull the bird from the Ice Cream Trolly (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Oti Mall and set the bird free from the Ice cream cart next to the Space Anchor.

Location 8- Fish Poster

Location of the eight origami (Image via HoYoverse)

Travel northeast of Golden Hour to unleash the Origami Bird trapped within the gigantic fish poster.

Location 9- Clockie Statue

Clockie Statue location (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the tail sticking out of the Clockie Statue to unleash the ninth bird of the series.

Location 10- Third floor of Golden Hour

The final bird is located on the third floor of Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Bubble Pinball Machine to reach the third floor of Golden Hour and set the final bird free from the telescope.

