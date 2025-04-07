Is Acheron worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Acheron, the 5-star Nihility character, will be featured in a banner during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Although most Nihlity DPS characters in this gacha title from HoYoverse have been powercrept, some still show excellent results, and Acheron is one of them. She boasts a unique kit compared to most units following the identical Path. Since this will be the second time this 5-star unit is getting a rerun banner in HSR, Trailblazers might wonder if they should pull for her or not.

Ad

Yes, you should pull for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, especially if you already have characters like Jiaoqiu in your collection. The following section details why Acheron is worth getting in HSR version 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Acheron’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Acheron from Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As many Trailblazers already know, Acheron is considered a DPS unit that treads on the Nihlity Path. Although the character follows the Nihility Path, most of her abilities scale with CRIT stats, which means players can build her as a normal CRIT-scaling damage dealer.

Ad

Trending

In Honkai Star Rail 3.2, Acheron is still an excellent DPS unit that can instantly eliminate adversaries in most activities, even in the endgame ones. Hence, this 5-star is an easy pick if you are facing issues when trying to complete various endgame activities.

Should you pull for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Acheron (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Yes, you should pull for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Since Acheron needs a few characters that can place debuffs on enemies when fighting to trigger her Ultimate often, you’ll need units like Pela or Jiaioqiu. If you already have these characters, then it's a no-brainer to pull for this unit and utilize such a team composition in various activities.

Ad

Besides Jiaoqiu or Pela, if you have Aventurine added to your collection, then you have another reason to pull for Acheron, as her best Hypercarry team features these three units. Although this 5-star Nihility unit was released back in HSR version 2.1, she is still one of the best damage dealers players can pull. Moreover, there is very little chance of Acheron becoming a victim of power creeping as she has been meta-defining for a year, whereas most underwhelming characters fall out of meta in a couple of months/patches.

Ad

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.