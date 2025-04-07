Is Acheron worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 07, 2025 09:58 GMT
Acheron in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Acheron is a 5-star Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron, the 5-star Nihility character, will be featured in a banner during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Although most Nihlity DPS characters in this gacha title from HoYoverse have been powercrept, some still show excellent results, and Acheron is one of them. She boasts a unique kit compared to most units following the identical Path. Since this will be the second time this 5-star unit is getting a rerun banner in HSR, Trailblazers might wonder if they should pull for her or not.

Ad

Yes, you should pull for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, especially if you already have characters like Jiaoqiu in your collection. The following section details why Acheron is worth getting in HSR version 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Acheron’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Acheron from Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Acheron from Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As many Trailblazers already know, Acheron is considered a DPS unit that treads on the Nihlity Path. Although the character follows the Nihility Path, most of her abilities scale with CRIT stats, which means players can build her as a normal CRIT-scaling damage dealer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Honkai Star Rail 3.2, Acheron is still an excellent DPS unit that can instantly eliminate adversaries in most activities, even in the endgame ones. Hence, this 5-star is an easy pick if you are facing issues when trying to complete various endgame activities.

Should you pull for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Acheron (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Acheron (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Yes, you should pull for Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Since Acheron needs a few characters that can place debuffs on enemies when fighting to trigger her Ultimate often, you’ll need units like Pela or Jiaioqiu. If you already have these characters, then it's a no-brainer to pull for this unit and utilize such a team composition in various activities.

Ad

Besides Jiaoqiu or Pela, if you have Aventurine added to your collection, then you have another reason to pull for Acheron, as her best Hypercarry team features these three units. Although this 5-star Nihility unit was released back in HSR version 2.1, she is still one of the best damage dealers players can pull. Moreover, there is very little chance of Acheron becoming a victim of power creeping as she has been meta-defining for a year, whereas most underwhelming characters fall out of meta in a couple of months/patches.

Ad

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी