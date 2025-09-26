Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 added two new maps, and Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan. Like most new areas, this one features various puzzles, including Golden Scapegoats.
A couple of these puzzles are in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan, so players might wonder where their locations and solutions are to easily snag some Stellar Jades. This article details every Golden Scapegoat location in this area.
Honkai Star Rail: Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 1
First off, go to the Tranquil Tomb Gate Space Anchor and head into the room in front. From there, switch to Evernight by performing a miracle from the left side of the room. Then, go where the entrance used to be and look left. You’ll see the Golden Scapegoat puzzle sitting in the middle of the broken path.
Solution
Left>Left>Right>Down>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Left>Left>Left>Up>Left>Left>Left
Also read: Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 2
For the second one, teleport to the Data Advention Sector: Entrance first. From there, walk straight a little and turn right. Now, turn left immediately and follow the path until you reach the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.
Solution
Left>Left>Left>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Right
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 3
The third Golden Scapegoat is quite easy to find. First, teleport to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point anchor. Then walk straight, following the blue path, and turn left. After you reach the door, cross it. There, you’ll see the puzzle on the right side.
Solution
Left>Left>Right>Down>Right>Right>Right>Left>Right>Left>Right>Left>Left>Left>Left
Also read: Honkai Star Rail Evernight teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
Golden Scapegoat puzzle 4
To find the last Golden Scapegoat in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan, go back to the last anchor point. From there, follow the path on the right side. After crossing the first platform, take a right turn where you’ll see an elevator. Use it to go down. Now, stop the moving platform in the correct orientation to go to the puzzle.
Solution
Left>Left>Left>Right>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Left>Right>Right>Right>Right>Right
