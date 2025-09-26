  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan

Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 26, 2025 09:17 GMT
Every Golden Scapegoat locations in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Every Golden Scapegoat locations in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 added two new maps, and Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan. Like most new areas, this one features various puzzles, including Golden Scapegoats.

Ad

A couple of these puzzles are in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan, so players might wonder where their locations and solutions are to easily snag some Stellar Jades. This article details every Golden Scapegoat location in this area.

Honkai Star Rail: Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
First puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
First puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

First off, go to the Tranquil Tomb Gate Space Anchor and head into the room in front. From there, switch to Evernight by performing a miracle from the left side of the room. Then, go where the entrance used to be and look left. You’ll see the Golden Scapegoat puzzle sitting in the middle of the broken path.

Ad

Solution

First puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
First puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Left>Left>Right>Down>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Left>Left>Left>Up>Left>Left>Left

Ad

Also read: Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 2

Second puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Second puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

For the second one, teleport to the Data Advention Sector: Entrance first. From there, walk straight a little and turn right. Now, turn left immediately and follow the path until you reach the Golden Scapegoat puzzle.

Ad

Solution

Second puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Second puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Left>Left>Left>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Right

Ad

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 3

Third puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Third puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The third Golden Scapegoat is quite easy to find. First, teleport to the Tidal Cooling Sector: Connection Point anchor. Then walk straight, following the blue path, and turn left. After you reach the door, cross it. There, you’ll see the puzzle on the right side.

Ad

Solution

Third puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Third puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Left>Left>Right>Down>Right>Right>Right>Left>Right>Left>Right>Left>Left>Left>Left

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Evernight teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Golden Scapegoat puzzle 4

Fourth puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Fourth puzzle location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To find the last Golden Scapegoat in Universal Matrix Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan, go back to the last anchor point. From there, follow the path on the right side. After crossing the first platform, take a right turn where you’ll see an elevator. Use it to go down. Now, stop the moving platform in the correct orientation to go to the puzzle.

Ad

Solution

Fourth puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Fourth puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Left>Left>Left>Right>Right>Right>Left>Left>Left>Left>Right>Right>Right>Right>Right

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications