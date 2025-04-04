Is Ruan Mei E1 worth it in Honkai Star Rail?

Ruan Mei is one of the best buffers that players can get their hands on in Honkai Star Rail. Like most units in this gacha title, players can acquire copies of this character (Eidolons) to enhance her abilities on the battlefield.

In HSR Version 3.2, players will be able to get a free copy of Ruan Mei from the Stellar Companions event in Honkai Star Rail. Since she is an old unit, many fans may have already added her to their character roster. Those who already have the unit may be wondering if Ruan Mei's E1 is worth it or not.

Yes, if you already have Ruan Mei in your collection, her E1 is worth it in Honkai Star Rail. The following section discusses why so.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Ruan Mei E1 in Honkai Star Rail, and is it worth getting?

Ruan Mei's first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before discussing the reasons why Ruan Mei E1 is worth it in Honkai Star Rail, let's take a look at what it does when Trailblazers activate the power-up:

Neuronic Embroidery: While Ruan Mei’s Ultimate field is active, all allies can ignore 20% DEF of the targeted adversary.

As most players know, Ruan Mei can unleash her full potential when she is placed in Break Effect team compositions. Outside of the aforementioned playstyle, her buffs feel lackluster, and the CRIT scaling DPS units can’t utilize her abilities to their full extent.

Hence, if you already have a Firefly or Rappa Super Break team composition with her, Ruan Mei's E1 is absolutely worth it in Honkai Star Rail. The extra 20% DEF ignore can help the DPS units deal an exceptional amount of extra damage.

The BE playstyle is still popular among the players to this date and will likely thrive in future patches. Hence, players won’t have to worry about her becoming a victim of power creep. While some other characters outside of the BE playstyle can also utilize the DEF ignore effect, their damage-dealing capabilities are not as good as Firefly or Rappa.

